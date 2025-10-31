SNPS INVESTOR ALERT: Synopsys, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Synopsys Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the Synopsys class action lawsuit – captioned Kim v. Synopsys, Inc., No. 25-cv-09410 (N.D. Cal.) – charges Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) and certain Synopsys top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Sypnosis class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-synopsys-inc-class-action-lawsuit-snps.html

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected]. Lead plaintiff motions for the Sypnosis class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than December 30, 2025, 2025.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Synopsys provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. Synopsys operates in two segments, Design Automation and Design IP.

The Synopsys class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the class period failed to disclose that: (i) the extent to which Synopsys' increased focus on artificial intelligence customers, which require additional customization, was deteriorating the economics of its Design IP business; (ii) as a result, "certain road map and resource decisions" were unlikely to "yield their intended results"; and (iii) the foregoing had a material negative impact on financial results.

The Synopsys investor class action further alleges that on September 9, 2025 Synopsys released its third quarter 2025 financial results, revealing that Synopsys' "IP business underperformed expectations." Specifically, the complaint alleges that Synopsys reported quarterly revenue of $1.740 billion, missing its prior guidance of between $1.755 billion and $1.785 billion, and reported net income of $242.5 million, a 43% year-over-year decline from $425.9 million reported for third quarter 2024. Synopsys also reported its Design IP segment accounted for approximately 25% of revenue and came in at $426.6 million, a 7.7% decline year-over-year, and provided guidance which implied that Design IP revenues will decline by at least 5% on a full-year basis in fiscal 2025, the Synopsys shareholder class action alleges. On this news, Synopsys' stock price fell by nearly 36%, the complaint alleges.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Synopsys securities during the class period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Synopsys class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Synopsys class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Synopsys class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Synopsys class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation.

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

