SNPS Stockholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors of a New Class Action Filing Against Synopsys, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP informs stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) (i) securities between December 4, 2024 and September 9, 2025, and (ii) common stock in exchange for their shares of Ansys, Inc. as a result of the acquisition of Ansys. Synopsys provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Mislead Investors Regarding the Performance of its IP Business

According to the complaint, on January 16, 2024, the Company announced that Synopsys had entered into an agreement to acquire Ansys for total consideration of about $35 billion (the "Acquisition"). Synopsys President and Chief Executive Officer touted the benefits of the proposed merger, stating that it would "deliver a holistic, powerful and seamlessly integrated silicon to systems approach to innovation to help maximize the capabilities of technology R&D teams across a broad range of industries." The Acquisition Materials stated that Ansys shareholders would receive $197.00 in cash and 0.345 shares of Synopsys common stock in exchange for each share of Ansys they held at the time of the merger.

Plaintiff alleges that during the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company's growing emphasis on artificial intelligence ("AI") customers, who require more customization, was weakening the economics of its Design IP business; (2) as a result, certain of the Company's road map and resource choices were unlikely to achieve their intended outcomes; and (3) these issues were materially harming the Company's financial performance.

Plaintiff further alleges that on September 9, 2025, Synopsys released its third quarter 2025 financial results, revealing the Company's "IP business underperformed expectations." On this news, Synopsys's stock price fell $216.59, or 35.8%, to close at $387.78 per share on September 10, 2025.

