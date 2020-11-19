SNU Co-Hosts Reading Conference with the Oklahoma Speech Hearing Language Association

SNU and OSHLA address literacy, providing educators with important tools to improve instruction for struggling readers. Tweet this

"We were happy to join forces with OSHLA to provide educators with important tools to improve instruction for struggling readers, as well as introduce them to continuing education opportunities through our MAASE program of study," said SNU's Director of MAASE Tim Haws. "By fostering collaboration, education, and exposure, we are hoping more Oklahoma school districts and those who work with struggling readers will recognize and take advantage of the resources we offer at SNU."

SNU's MAASE program empowers educators to become leaders in special education. The M.A. in Administration of Special Education seamlessly blends theories and practices with authentic and meaningful coursework that includes: program development; evaluation and assessment; law and policy; management of IEPs; and techniques for collaborating with staff, parents, and students. The curriculum includes community relations and communications, budgeting, and ethics. Students learn from current leaders in special education, and gain a practical, invaluable experience by taking one evening class per week in person or completely online anytime and from anywhere.

To learn more about this degree program, visit SNU's MAASE program page and its What to Expect from an Online Degree Program page.

ABOUT SNU

Founded in 1899, Southern Nazarene University (SNU) seeks to make Christlike disciples through higher education in Christ-centered community. Its College of Professional and Graduate Studies is designed for working adults, offering degree-completion and graduate programs to prepare them to succeed in their individual career paths. All classes take place completely online or one evening a week so students can accomplish their goals while working full-time and caring for a family. With campuses in Bethany and Tulsa, as well as classrooms in Del City, various satellite classrooms, and online options, there are opportunities to learn from any location.

For more information, visit https://pgs.snu.edu/ .

SOURCE Southern Nazarene University (SNU)

Related Links

https://pgs.snu.edu

