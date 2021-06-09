SNU, Del City to Co-Sponsor Event at Patriot Park Celebrating Military Veterans and Families

SNU and Del City host event celebrating military and veterans at Patriot Park on Saturday, June 12, from noon to 4 p.m. Tweet this

"SNU is committed to serving veterans as they work towards their educational and career goals," said VETS Center Director Mark Nadig. "All veteran and military family and friends are invited to Patriot Park this Saturday to help us celebrate and thank our greater Oklahoma City veteran and military community for their sacrifices and service to our nation, and to build camaraderie with fellow veterans."

The Del City event will provide grilled hot dogs, chips, popsicles and water to veterans and their families, along with complimentary SNU logo sunglasses, bubble blowers and sidewalk chalk packages for children. Any additional guests are welcome to purchase food, drinks and snacks from two food vendor trucks that will be in attendance.

Del City's Eagle Harbor Aquatic Center at Patriot Park will also be available for families to use during the event.

A wide range of community partners will be in attendance with information on services that they provide to veterans. These partners include:

Del City Chamber of Commerce

Chamber of Commerce Oklahoma Gas & Electric Energy Corporation

American Legion Post 73

VFW Post 9969

Former Oklahoma State Representative, SNU alumnus, and Army veteran Gary Banz

Volunteers of America for Veterans Services

Red Rock Veterans Mental Health Clinic

Oklahoma Army National Guard

University of Central Oklahoma and SNU Army ROTC

and SNU Army ROTC Redlands Community College Veterans Upward Bound Outreach Team

Veterans Upward Bound Outreach Team Valley Hope Treatment Center

Oklahoma Goodwill Veterans Programs

"We want to connect veterans with other community partners who are dedicated to supporting and assisting veterans and their families to ensure their success and well-being," said Nadig. "This event offers a perfect opportunity for that, while having fun at the same time."

Click here to learn more about the services offered to SNU's military and veteran students.

ABOUT SNU

Founded in 1899, Southern Nazarene University (SNU) seeks to make Christlike disciples through higher education in Christ-centered community. Its College of Professional and Graduate Studies is designed for working adults, offering degree-completion and graduate programs to prepare them to succeed in their individual career paths. All classes take place completely online or one evening a week, so students can accomplish their goals while working full-time and caring for a family. With campuses in Bethany and Tulsa, as well as classrooms in Del City, various satellite classrooms and online options, there are opportunities to learn from any location.

For more information, visit https://pgs.snu.edu/ .

SOURCE Southern Nazarene University (SNU)

Related Links

https://pgs.snu.edu

