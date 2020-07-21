SNU Expands Online Class Offerings for Working Adults Seeking Degrees at All Levels

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- South Nazarene University (SNU) —a private, Christian, liberal arts university that offers flexible degree-completion and graduate programs for working adults through its College of Professional and Graduate Studies—today announced the expansion of its online course offerings by adding four new online degree programs to enhance its overall portfolio. By providing additional online educational choices to working adults, SNU opens up opportunities for more adult students outside the state of Oklahoma to earn degrees at all levels from a Christian university without disrupting their lives.

As the system of higher learning struggles to adapt to uncertainty and safety concerns during a global pandemic, the need for universities to shift to an online focus has never been greater. SNU's College of Professional and Graduate Studies, however, has been serving adult learners with online course offerings for nearly a decade and was uniquely prepared to quickly add new online programs at the bachelor's, master's, and doctoral levels in order to serve more students.

"Adult learners have much different life trajectories than traditional college students," said SNU's President Dr. Keith Newman. "They require much more flexible options as they seek supplemental education while juggling careers, families, and the many competing challenges of adulthood. Our aim is to accommodate varying needs and busy schedules, making it possible and more convenient for adults from a variety of backgrounds to achieve their educational goals."

SNU's online programs offer the ultimate flexibility, allowing students to access their classes at any time during the week, instead of requiring them to be online at specific times. In addition, students can benefit from taking only one class at a time and receiving books delivered to their door. The programs are designed to cater to adults working full-time jobs, parents, veterans, and professionals seeking promotions and career changes.

"Our online classes use the same curriculum as courses taught in a classroom," said SNU's Provost, Dr. Tim Eades. "In addition, we offer a unique cohort model, where students go through the program with the same group. This enhances their educational experience, allowing them to feel a sense of community and belonging, which is important in establishing a supportive learning atmosphere."

Designed to meet the needs of students where they are, SNU offers the following online degree programs:

Bachelor Degree Programs

Master Degree Programs

Doctoral Degree Program

SNU's degree programs feature multiple start times throughout the year, as well as small class sizes and affordable prices. Undergraduate students can earn up to a year's worth of free credits for life experiences. SNU's online programs are taught through Canvas, a popular learning management software. Information about SNU's online education tools can be found in the blog post, Everything you Need to Know about SNU's Online Tools .

To learn more about online programs available at SNU, visit pgs.snu.edu/online .

ABOUT SNU

Founded in 1899, Southern Nazarene University (SNU) seeks to make Christlike disciples through higher education in Christ-centered community. Its College of Professional and Graduate Studies is designed for working adults, offering degree-completion and graduate programs to prepare them to succeed in their individual career paths. All classes take place completely online or one evening a week so students can reach their goals while working full-time and caring for a family. With campuses in Bethany and Tulsa, as well as classrooms in Del City, various satellite classrooms, and online options, there are opportunities to learn from any location.

For more information, visit https://degrees.snu.edu/online-degree-programs-designed-for-adult-students .

