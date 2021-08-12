SNU Named a College of Distinction for Commitment to Student-Centered Education

SNU honored for excellence in business, education, career development, nursing, and military support. Tweet this

"SNU is dedicated to creating a supportive, engaging and academically rigorous experience for its students of all ages in daytime, evening and online classes. This recognition is a testament to that dedication," said SNU's President Dr. Kieth Newman. "With a 13:1 student-to-faculty ratio, professors know their students' names and walk beside them through their academic journey."

In addition to the overall recognition for the school's undergraduate experience, SNU was named a College of Distinction among Christian schools and colleges in the state of Oklahoma. SNU also received special recognition for excellence in the following areas:

Business

Education

Nursing

Career Development

Military Support

Colleges of Distinction's selection process comprises a sequence of in-depth research and detailed interviews with each school. Topics include each institution's freshman experience and retention efforts alongside its general education programs, career development, strategic plan, student satisfaction levels and more. Colleges of Distinction accept only those that adhere to the Four Distinctions: Engaged Students, Great Teaching, Vibrant Community and Successful Outcomes. These four principles are informed by High-Impact Practices, methods that enable students to have fulfilling, individualized college experiences.

"At SNU, we believe that the best learning happens when students, faculty and staff work together in community," said University Provost and Chief Academic Officer Dr. Tim Eades. "Through more than 40 majors, students are able to see what it's like to have true integration of faith and learning, bringing the mind of Christ into every profession. Whether in a physical classroom or online, SNU students experience a very student-centric learning community."

For more information about SNU's academic programs and student experience, visit https://www.snu.edu/ .

ABOUT SNU

Founded in 1899, Southern Nazarene University (SNU) seeks to make Christlike disciples through higher education in Christ-centered community. Located on a 44-acre campus just west of Oklahoma City, SNU grew out of several small colleges committed to training people for service to God and to one another. More than 32,000 alumni work and serve throughout the United States and the world. In addition, its College of Professional and Graduate Studies is designed for working adults, offering degree-completion and graduate programs to prepare them to succeed in their individual career paths.

For more information, visit https://www.snu.edu/ .

About Colleges of Distinction

Since 2000, Colleges of Distinction has been committed to honoring schools throughout the U.S. for true excellence in higher education. The member schools within the Colleges of Distinction consortium distinguish themselves through their dedicated focus on the undergraduate experience. Its website provides dynamic college profiles, customized tools and resources for students, parents and high school counselors. For more information, and to learn how to become a College of Distinction, visit CollegesofDistinction.com.

SOURCE Southern Nazarene University (SNU)

Related Links

https://www.snu.edu/

