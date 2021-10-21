SNU Publishes E-Book to Help Veterans Assimilate Into Civilian Life

An assimilation checklist outlines what actions veterans should take during the three years prior to retirement. Tweet this

"Retiring from the military is a significant transition, and many veterans are blindsided when they make the transition," said Mark Nadig, SNU's Veterans Education Transition Services (VETS) Center Director and an Army veteran. "We wanted this book to provide assistance and guidance that would help them to navigate what is often an uncertain time."

In addition to advice on how to prepare for retirement, the e-book offers tips on success after retirement. These considerations encompass everything from practical advice about hunting for a job and networking to making the emotional transition from the military by allowing time to decompress, maintaining a schedule and connecting with local veterans resources.

Nadig also shares the lessons he learned when he retired from the Army four years ago, after 24 years of service. His personal story recounts how he should have prepared for retirement, mistakes that he made, the challenges he faced and how he was able to move forward successfully.

"I wish that I'd had a better understanding of how to prepare for my transition to a new career after my Army retirement," he said. "There was a lot of anxiety and frustration in those first few months, but the support of my family and valuable mentors helped me get through it. I hope that this guide makes the transition smoother for other veterans so that they can embrace their future with enthusiasm."

SNU's commitment to veterans was recently acknowledged when it was named a College of Distinction , with special recognition for excellence in Military Support. The full-time staff at the VETS Center, with offices located on both the Bethany and Tulsa campuses, assists with educational benefits, career transition and academic support programs, while also connecting veterans to valuable community resources.

"Life After the Military: How to Plan Your Next Step and Assimilate to Civilian Life" is available here .

