SNU Releases Career Roadmap for MBA Grads

"An MBA provides a broad perspective of business, with analytical skills for effective decision-making related to accounting, finance, management, marketing, and global business practices," said Dr. Tamara Dawson, Department Chair of the SNU School of Business and Graduate Program Director. "Supply chain management, data analytics, and anything in the area of healthcare administration roles have also been in high demand."

SNU offers several online graduate-level business degrees:

SNU's career guide addresses adult learners' understandable concerns, with a straightforward look at return on investment for earning an MBA, including lower unemployment rates, more job security during recessions, and a significantly higher earning potential. Readers will also gain insights into the question of how to make an MBA more affordable in order to maximize that return on investment.

Both potential students and recent MBA graduates can further benefit from perusing the section on potential career paths, featuring insights into jobs in high-demand areas such as healthcare, human resources, entrepreneurship, consulting, leadership, marketing, and finance. Occupational growth statistics, coupled with earnings projections, paint a full picture that learners can use to determine what path makes the most sense to ensure a successful future.

The full career guide is available here .

