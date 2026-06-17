MINNEAPOLIS, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Snuggle Me® Organic, the brand beloved by parents for its minimal, modern baby essentials, is expanding its play collection with the introduction of the Snuggle Me Wooden Play Arch. Designed to encourage reaching, grasping, and sensory engagement from the earliest months, the Play Arch features a freestanding wooden frame with a walnut-effect finish and soft organic cotton hanging toys.

Snuggle Me® Organic Builds on Play Category With New Wooden Play Arch

The Wooden Play Arch was intentionally designed to pair with the brand's bestselling Lounger Curve and Play Mat. Both support supervised tummy time and floor play and are crafted from 100% organic cotton. The Play Mat offers a soft, foldable foundation for play, while the award-winning Lounger Curve provides a more supportive cushion for supervised awake time. Together, the products create a versatile play setup that adapts to a family's needs throughout the day.

"Parents are constantly looking for products that can serve more than one purpose," said Olivia Davis, General Manager of Snuggle Me Organic. "The Wooden Play Arch is a simple addition to the Lounger Curve or Play Mat that creates a complete play setup for supervised exploration and interaction. It helps families get even more from these products they already love while adapting to different stages and activities throughout the day."

Like all Snuggle Me products, the Wooden Play Arch was designed with both function and aesthetics in mind based on real parent feedback. Lightweight and easy to move from room to room, it features clean lines, neutral tones, and a natural wood finish, creating a dedicated minimalist play space that complements modern homes rather than competing with them.

The launch continues Snuggle Me Organic's expansion beyond its original lounger, into a broader collection that supports play, nursery, feeding, baby care, and toddler routines. Over the past year, the brand earned multiple industry honors, including the Parents Best for Baby Awards, The Everymom Baby Registry Awards, and the Babies Best Awards. The brand has also built a highly engaged community of more than 1.5 million Instagram followers.

The Snuggle Me Wooden Play Arch is available now for $69.99 at snugglemeorganic.com and coming soon on babylist.com.

About Snuggle Me® Organic

Founded in 2007, Snuggle Me Organic offers a complete line of beloved modern baby products crafted to nurture, support, and soothe babies from the earliest months of life. Each product prioritizes organic, non-toxic materials and is thoughtfully designed with a commitment to safety, simplicity, comfort and durability. Snuggle Me Organic is proud to be a trusted part of the parenting journey, bringing peace of mind to families everywhere. Snuggle Me Organic products are available online and at retailers such as Nordstrom, Target, Amazon, Walmart and Babylist. Learn more at https://snugglemeorganic.com.

Press Contact:

Jo-Anne Coombes

Snuggle Me Organic

(612) 548-1390

[email protected]

SOURCE Snuggle Me Organic