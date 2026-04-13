Snuggle Me® Organic Wins Two Best for Baby Awards from Parents Magazine

The award-winning Snuggle Me Organic Lounger Curve is now available in three new colors

MINNEAPOLIS, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Snuggle Me® Organic , the brand beloved by parents for its minimal, modern baby essentials, has been named a winner in Parents magazine's annual Best for Baby Awards , with the Lounger Curve and Play Gym each receiving top honors. As a leading resource for families, Parents has millions of readers who trust its evidence-based, expert-reviewed guidance.

Snuggle Me Organic, the brand beloved by parents for its minimal, modern baby essentials, has been named a winner in Parents magazine's annual Best for Baby Awards, with the Lounger Curve and Play Gym each receiving top honors.

The Best for Baby Awards are designed to help first-time and seasoned parents identify the best pregnancy and baby products. Expert judges and product testers review and test the latest gear to help simplify life for families.

The Snuggle Me Organic Play Gym was honored as the Best Play Gym for Early Sensory Development. Designed with a cushioned, quilted base and two structured arches, it supports visual, tactile, and motor development through nine sensory toys. As baby grows, the arches can be removed, turning the mat into a cozy space for play or reading.

The Snuggle Me Organic Lounger Curve was recognized as the Best Infant Lounger for its thoughtful, safety-forward design and everyday versatility. It is one of the first and only infant loungers created to meet the updated U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission Infant Cushion Rule, setting a new safety standard for the category. The padded center, low-ergonomic sides, and removable, washable cover make it as practical as it is beautiful. It's a calming, everyday essential that helps parents feel supported while keeping baby comfortable and close for supervised awake time, bonding, and tummy time.

Both products are made from 100% organic cotton that is buttery-soft, breathable, and gentle on babies' skin. They are safety-tested, easy to clean, and created with Snuggle Me's signature aesthetic: minimal lines, muted hues, and premium materials that blend effortlessly into modern homes.

Alongside these awards, Snuggle Me Organic is introducing three new colors for the Lounger Curve: Sage, Bluebell, and Petal.

"The new color drops came out of real conversations with parents," said Davis. "It's a reflection of our 'Designed by you. Made by us.' philosophy. We design everything with families in mind, which makes it especially rewarding to see both the Lounger Curve and Play Gym recognized by Parents Best for Babies Awards, where products are evaluated through expert review and parent testing."

To see the full list of award winners, visit: https://www.parents.com/parents-best-for-baby-awards-2026-activity-development-11927376 .

The Snuggle Me Organic Lounger Curve, including the three new colors, and Snuggle Me Organic Play Gym are available now at snugglemeorganic.com . Snuggle Me products are also available at Nordstrom , Target , Amazon , Babylist , and more.

About Snuggle Me® Organic

Founded in 2007, Snuggle Me Organic offers a complete line of modern baby products crafted to nurture, support, and soothe babies during their earliest months of life. Each product is thoughtfully designed with a commitment to safety, simplicity, and comfort. Snuggle Me Organic is proud to be a trusted part of the parenting journey, offering products that bring peace of mind to families everywhere. Learn more at https://snugglemeorganic.com .

Press Contact:

Jo-Anne Coombes

Snuggle Me Organic

[email protected]

SOURCE Snuggle Me Organic