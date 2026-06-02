Snuggle Me® Organic Expands into Bath Time with New Toweling Line for Babies and Toddlers

MINNEAPOLIS, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Snuggle Me® Organic, the brand beloved by parents for its minimal, modern baby essentials, is expanding into bath and swim time with a new toweling line. It includes a Bathrobe, Hooded Towel, Hooded Poncho, and Changing Pad Insert.

The launch brings Snuggle Me's signature comfort, functionality, and modern aesthetic into another important part of everyday family life. Designed in muted hues with minimalist details, the line is machine-washable and crafted from super-soft, absorbent 100% organic cotton that is gentle on delicate skin.

Snuggle Me Organic is expanding into bath and swim time with a new toweling line.

This marks an important milestone for the brand with its first dedicated products specifically designed for toddlers, including the Hooded Poncho and Bathrobe.

"At Snuggle Me, we're always thinking about how we can support families through more moments of everyday life," said Olivia Davis, General Manager of Snuggle Me Organic. "Parents have consistently asked us to bring our soft fabrics and design approach into additional categories, and this line felt like a natural next step. We're especially excited to expand more intentionally into products for toddlers while continuing to innovate for babies."

The new toweling launches include:

Snuggle Me Bathrobe : A soft organic cotton robe designed to keep toddlers 2 to 4 years old warm and comfortable, whether after bath time or for slow mornings at home. ($44.99)

A soft organic cotton robe designed to keep toddlers 2 to 4 years old warm and comfortable, whether after bath time or for slow mornings at home. ($44.99) Snuggle Me Hooded Poncho : A lightweight, easy-to-wear towel poncho created for toddlers 1 to 3 years old who are on the move. ($34.99)

A lightweight, easy-to-wear towel poncho created for toddlers 1 to 3 years old who are on the move. ($34.99) Snuggle Me Hooded Towel : An ultra-soft, gentle hooded towel sized for newborn bath time. ($29.99) chat

An ultra-soft, gentle hooded towel sized for newborn bath time. ($29.99) chat Snuggle Me Changing Pad Insert: A removable toweling layer designed to add softness and absorbency during diaper changes while helping simplify cleanup for parents. ($14.99)

Over the past year, Snuggle Me Organic has earned multiple high-profile industry honors, including two Best for Baby Awards from Parents Magazine as well as top honors in The Everymom Baby Registry Awards and the Babies Best Awards. Snuggle Me has also continued to grow its highly engaged community of more than 1.5 million Instagram followers, reflecting the strong connection parents have with the brand's thoughtful approach to modern baby essentials.

Snuggle Me Organic products, from loungers to feeding supports, baby wraps to accessories, prioritize organic, non-toxic materials. Each product is made under strict quality, safety and ethical standards, with a focus on durability and everyday practicality. Snuggle Me Organic products are available at snugglemeorganic.com, Nordstrom, Target, Amazon, Babylist, and more.

About Snuggle Me® Organic

Founded in 2007, Snuggle Me Organic offers a complete line of beloved modern baby products crafted to nurture, support, and soothe babies starting during their earliest months of life. Each product is thoughtfully designed with a commitment to safety, simplicity, and comfort. Snuggle Me Organic is proud to be a trusted part of the parenting journey, offering products that bring peace of mind to families everywhere. Learn more at https://snugglemeorganic.com.

Press Contact:

Jo-Anne Coombes

Snuggle Me Organic

(612) 548-1390

[email protected]

SOURCE Snuggle Me Organic