Snuggle Me® Organic Expands into Play and Baby Care with the Debut of New Collections

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Snuggle Me® Organic , the brand beloved by parents for its minimal, modern baby essentials, is proud to announce its most significant category expansion yet with the launch of new products across play and baby care. These thoughtful additions mark a defining moment in Snuggle Me's evolution. Building on its legacy as the creator of the pioneering baby lounger, Snuggle Me is now bringing its signature design philosophy to even more moments that matter in family life.

The new Play Collection features the Snuggle Me Play Gym, Foldable Play Mat, and Sensory Toy Set, while the Baby Care Collection introduces the Snuggle Me Changing Pad. Each piece is safety-tested, easy to clean, and created with Snuggle Me's signature aesthetic: minimal lines, muted hues, and premium materials that blend effortlessly into modern homes.

"At Snuggle Me, our mission has always been to create products that nurture babies and support families with organic-first, thoughtfully designed products," said Olivia Davis, General Manager of Snuggle Me Organic. "This expansion builds on that promise. Each new piece was crafted to be simple, functional, and beautiful, giving parents peace of mind and babies a nurturing space to grow."

The Play Collection, made from 100% organic cotton twill that is buttery-soft, breathable, and gentle on babies' skin, offers a practical, sensory-friendly approach to early play for babies 0 to 36 months old.

The Snuggle Me Play Gym ($129.99) features a cushioned, quilted base and two structured arches with nine sensory toys that encourage hand-eye coordination and early motor development. As babies grow, parents can remove the toys to transform the mat into a cozy reading or play space.

($129.99) features a cushioned, quilted base and two structured arches with nine sensory toys that encourage hand-eye coordination and early motor development. As babies grow, parents can remove the toys to transform the mat into a cozy reading or play space. The Snuggle Me Play Mat ($69.99) offers a safe, padded area for floor play and folds neatly into a quilted tote for easy transport, perfect for playdates, travel, or visits with family.

($69.99) offers a safe, padded area for floor play and folds neatly into a quilted tote for easy transport, perfect for playdates, travel, or visits with family. The Snuggle Me Sensory Toy Set ($34.99) includes nine tactile toys, featuring crinkle, rattle, and bell details that stimulate curiosity and encourage exploration. The set conveniently packs into its own matching tote bag to easily take play time on the go.

In the Baby Care Collection, the Snuggle Me Changing Pad ($129.99) brings comfort and ease to everyday diaper changes. With a smooth, wipe-clean surface, gentle safety strap, and softly contoured design, it's both functional and nurturing. The durable, water-resistant pad supports babies up to 30 lbs., making it ideal from the newborn stage through the toddler years.

These launches follow a year of significant growth and innovation for Snuggle Me Organic. Earlier this summer, the brand launched crib sheets , a nursing cover , and the Snuggle Me Lounger Curve , an updated take on the brand's iconic Infant Lounger, launched in 2007. The new Lounger Curve is one of the first baby loungers to meet the latest U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission safety standards. It recently won the 2025 Babies Best Awards . Additional Snuggle Me collections include swaddles , baby carriers , and feeding support pillows .

At the heart of all its products, including the brand's latest expansion, is Snuggle Me's guiding principle: "Designed by you, made by us." Every new product is developed in close collaboration with parents, translating real feedback into practical, intentional solutions that support the rhythms of modern family life. This collaborative approach continues to define Snuggle Me's evolution as it broadens from baby lounging to play, care, and beyond.

The Snuggle Me Play and Baby Care Collections are available now at snugglemeorganic.com .

About Snuggle Me® Organic

Founded in 2007, Snuggle Me Organic offers a complete line of beloved modern baby products crafted to nurture, support, and soothe babies during their earliest months of life. Each product is thoughtfully designed with a commitment to safety, simplicity, and comfort. The brand's hallmark Infant Lounger is ranked as the number one sensory lounger for babies and has over 4,000 five-star reviews. Snuggle Me Organic is proud to be a trusted part of the parenting journey, offering products that bring peace of mind to families everywhere. Learn more at https://snugglemeorganic.com .

