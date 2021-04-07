SNU's College of Professional and Graduate Studies Celebrates Milestone of 500 Online Students

SNU provides busy adult learners the opportunity to receive a degree at their convenience, from any location. Tweet this

"SNU has invested in creating a top experience for online students," said SNU's President Dr. Keith Newman. "This milestone shows SNU's dedication to online education and gives us the ability to reach people throughout the U.S. with a degree from a Christian university."

Catering to those who already have jobs and/or families, SNU's College of Professional and Graduate Studies (PGS) recognizes that adults who would like to pursue degrees and supplemental courses of study often need flexibility in order to do so. Online offerings allow them to pursue a course of study that gives them the ability to attend class from anywhere and work on coursework when it is convenient. This model is ideal for a wide range of adult students, including veterans and enlisted members of the military, who represent 29% of PGS enrollment.

"We want to offer programs in all modalities so our learners can pick the one that is the best fit for them and their families," said Vice President for PGS Enrollment, Marketing and Student Services Johnna Vanover. "This is the initial milestone of many. By growing our online population (and online degree offerings), we are able to serve learners across the U.S. and the globe."

Designed to meet the needs of students where they are, SNU offers the following online degree programs:

Bachelor's Degree Programs

Master's Degree Programs

Doctoral Degree Program

SNU's classes take place online or one evening a week, allowing busy adults to earn class credits and degrees that best suit their current life situation. SNU's educational programs feature multiple start dates throughout the year, as well as small class sizes and affordable tuition. The university's online programs are taught through Canvas, a user-friendly, effective learning management system. Information about SNU's online education tools can be found in the blog post " Everything You Need to Know About SNU's Online Tools ."

Founded in 1899, Southern Nazarene University (SNU) seeks to make Christlike disciples through higher education in Christ-centered community. Its College of Professional and Graduate Studies is designed for working adults, offering degree-completion and graduate programs to prepare them to succeed in their individual career paths. All classes take place completely online or one evening a week, so students can accomplish their goals while working full-time and caring for a family. With campuses in Bethany and Tulsa, as well as classrooms in Del City, various satellite classrooms, and online options, there are opportunities to learn from any location.

