Snus Global Market Analysis Report - Fruit Flavor Segment Forecast for Fastest Growth During 2023-2030

News provided by

Research and Markets

24 Nov, 2023, 05:30 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Snus Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Loose, Portion), By Flavor (Mint, Whiskey, Fruit, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Central & South America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global snus market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.10 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2030. The major driver of the market includes the growing adoption of snus in an effort to encourage the use of less harmful tobacco products and the ease of application of snus.

Snus is safer than smoking combustible tobacco products for nicotine inhalation. According to a paper published in the Harm Reduction Journal, consumption of snus was not found to be linked with a higher risk of pancreatic cancer. This is due to the lower levels of nitrosamine in snus as compared to tobacco smoke. This factor is predicted to augment market growth during the forecast period.

Another trend in the market is the growing adoption of tobacco-free snus. Industry players are focusing on producing tobacco-free alternatives to maintain the product's prevalence in the market as tobacco consumption is declining globally. The product is beneficial for those trying to reduce or stop using tobacco. There are numerous flavors and brands available, and they all contain a mixture of herbs and flavors that together produce an experience resembling that of traditional snus.

The shift in consumer preference toward smokeless tobacco products, such as snus, as a safer substitute for numerous other tobacco-based products such as cigars, cigarettes, and smoke pipes can be attributed to rising health awareness among consumers. The tobacco steam is pasteurized rather than fermented When making snus, which lowers the incidence of pancreatic pulmonary, oral, and respiratory cancer and slows the growth of microbes that produce nitrosamines found in tobacco.

Snus is primarily exported from Sweden, and due to convenience, the Swedish people consume the most pouched snus. As per a report published by the European Network for Smoking Prevention, the average snus user consumes about 19 g of snus daily, with Swedish men being more likely to follow this trend. According to Swedish consumers, snus performs the social functions of smoking better than cigarettes, which is the main factor for current and new users who prefer it over all other products.

Snus Market Report Highlights

  • The portion segment led the product segment with the highest revenue share owing to its rising popularity due to convenience of usage unlike loose snus or other tobacco products
  • Fruit flavors are expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the younger population preferring sweet-tasting and more appealing tobacco products
  • Middle East & Africa is expected to grow significantly over the projected timeframe owing to lenient government regulations regarding tobacco sales in the region

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Product Outlook
2.3. Flavor Outlook
2.4. Distribution Channel Outlook
2.5. Regional Outlook
2.6. Competition Outlook

Chapter 3. Snus Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.4. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis
4.1. Demographics Analysis
4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences
4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision
4.4. Consumer Product Adoption
4.5. Key Observations & Findings

Chapter 5. Snus Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030
5.2. Portion
5.3. Loose

Chapter 6. Snus Market: Flavor Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Flavor Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030
6.2. Mint
6.3. Whiskey
6.4. Fruit
6.5. Others

Chapter 7. Snus Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis
8.1. Recent developments & impact analysis, by key market participants
8.2. Company Categorization
8.3. Participant's Overview
8.4. Financial Performance
8.5. Product Benchmarking
8.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2022 (%)
8.7. Company Heat Map Analysis
8.8. Strategy Mapping
8.9. List of key companies analyzed in this section include:

  • Swedish Match AB
  • BAT
  • Altria Group, Inc.
  • AG Snus
  • Dacapo Silver AB
  • GN Tobacco Sweden AB
  • Gordito Ou
  • Gotlandssnus
  • Nordic Snus AB
  • Skruf Snus

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nb9rkr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Cast Elastomer Global Market Report 2023-2028, Featuring Profiles of Key Players BASF, Dow, Huntsman, Covestro, Chemline and More

Cast Elastomer Global Market Report 2023-2028, Featuring Profiles of Key Players BASF, Dow, Huntsman, Covestro, Chemline and More

The "Global Cast Elastomer Market by Type (Hot Cast Elastomer, Cold Cast elastomer), End-use industry (Oil & Gas, Industrial, Automotive &...
United States Transdermal Patch Market Report 2023-2029: Multi-Billion Opportunities Bolstered by Patient Convenience, Therapeutic Versatility and Potential to Address Healthcare Challenges

United States Transdermal Patch Market Report 2023-2029: Multi-Billion Opportunities Bolstered by Patient Convenience, Therapeutic Versatility and Potential to Address Healthcare Challenges

The "US Transdermal Patch Market, Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The US...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Tobacco

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.