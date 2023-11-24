Snus Global Market Analysis Report - Fruit Flavor Segment Forecast for Fastest Growth During 2023-2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Snus Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Loose, Portion), By Flavor (Mint, Whiskey, Fruit, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Central & South America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global snus market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.10 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2030. The major driver of the market includes the growing adoption of snus in an effort to encourage the use of less harmful tobacco products and the ease of application of snus.



Snus is safer than smoking combustible tobacco products for nicotine inhalation. According to a paper published in the Harm Reduction Journal, consumption of snus was not found to be linked with a higher risk of pancreatic cancer. This is due to the lower levels of nitrosamine in snus as compared to tobacco smoke. This factor is predicted to augment market growth during the forecast period.



Another trend in the market is the growing adoption of tobacco-free snus. Industry players are focusing on producing tobacco-free alternatives to maintain the product's prevalence in the market as tobacco consumption is declining globally. The product is beneficial for those trying to reduce or stop using tobacco. There are numerous flavors and brands available, and they all contain a mixture of herbs and flavors that together produce an experience resembling that of traditional snus.



The shift in consumer preference toward smokeless tobacco products, such as snus, as a safer substitute for numerous other tobacco-based products such as cigars, cigarettes, and smoke pipes can be attributed to rising health awareness among consumers. The tobacco steam is pasteurized rather than fermented When making snus, which lowers the incidence of pancreatic pulmonary, oral, and respiratory cancer and slows the growth of microbes that produce nitrosamines found in tobacco.



Snus is primarily exported from Sweden, and due to convenience, the Swedish people consume the most pouched snus. As per a report published by the European Network for Smoking Prevention, the average snus user consumes about 19 g of snus daily, with Swedish men being more likely to follow this trend. According to Swedish consumers, snus performs the social functions of smoking better than cigarettes, which is the main factor for current and new users who prefer it over all other products.



Snus Market Report Highlights

The portion segment led the product segment with the highest revenue share owing to its rising popularity due to convenience of usage unlike loose snus or other tobacco products

Fruit flavors are expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the younger population preferring sweet-tasting and more appealing tobacco products

Middle East & Africa is expected to grow significantly over the projected timeframe owing to lenient government regulations regarding tobacco sales in the region

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Product Outlook

2.3. Flavor Outlook

2.4. Distribution Channel Outlook

2.5. Regional Outlook

2.6. Competition Outlook



Chapter 3. Snus Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographics Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Key Observations & Findings



Chapter 5. Snus Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2. Portion

5.3. Loose



Chapter 6. Snus Market: Flavor Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Flavor Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.2. Mint

6.3. Whiskey

6.4. Fruit

6.5. Others



Chapter 7. Snus Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

8.1. Recent developments & impact analysis, by key market participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Participant's Overview

8.4. Financial Performance

8.5. Product Benchmarking

8.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2022 (%)

8.7. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.8. Strategy Mapping

8.9. List of key companies analyzed in this section include:

Swedish Match AB

BAT

Altria Group, Inc.

AG Snus

Dacapo Silver AB

GN Tobacco Sweden AB

Gordito Ou

Gotlandssnus

Nordic Snus AB

Skruf Snus

