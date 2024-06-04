Snus Market size is set to grow by USD 1.24 billion from 2024-2028, Availability of flavored snus boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global snus market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.24 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 11.95% during the forecast period.

Snus Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.95% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1245.4 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.66 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 57% Key countries Sweden, US, Norway, Poland, and Spain Key companies profiled Altria Group Inc., Another Snus Factory Stockholm AB, British American Tobacco Plc, Dholakia Tobacco Pvt. Ltd., Empire of Snus, GN Tobacco Sweden AB, Harsh International, Imperial Brands Plc, Japan Tobacco Inc., Philip Morris International Inc., Swisher International Inc., TIGERSNUS ORGANIC SNUS TOBACCO, Turning Point Brands Inc., and Wilsons and Co. Sharrow Ltd.

Market Driver

The global tobacco market is experiencing a shift in consumer preferences towards smokeless products, such as snus. This trend is driven by health concerns, smoking bans, and regulatory measures against cigarettes. In Sweden, snus has gained popularity, while in Japan, e-cigarettes and vapes are favored. Leading tobacco manufacturers are responding by introducing more diverse brands in these categories, fueling the growth of the snus market.

The snus market is currently experiencing significant growth with increasing consumer preference for tobacco products that offer discreetness and convenience. Smokeless tobacco products like snus are gaining popularity due to their ability to deliver nicotine without the need for smoking. The market is driven by factors such as changing consumer behavior, regulatory environment, and cultural influences.

Companies are focusing on product innovation, marketing strategies, and sustainability to cater to the evolving needs of consumers. The market is expected to continue its upward trend in the coming years, with key players investing in research and development to expand their product offerings and gain a competitive edge.

Market Challenges

The global snus market faces challenges due to the health risks associated with its consumption. Despite having less damaging effects than smoking tobacco, smokeless tobacco products like snus contain carcinogens and cause oral cancers, mouth and tooth problems, and nicotine addiction. These health concerns may hinder market growth during the forecast period.

The snus market faces several challenges in the current business landscape. Dissemination of information and consumer education are key areas of concern. Can't ignore the regulatory environment, which can be complex and dynamic. Cardiovascular and health concerns are also significant challenges. Smoking cessation and alternative nicotine delivery methods are gaining popularity.

Competition from other tobacco products and e-cigarettes adds to the market complexity. Reputation management is crucial due to negative perceptions surrounding snus use. Additionally, logistics and supply chain challenges can impact market growth. To succeed, companies must navigate these challenges with effective strategies and innovative solutions.

Segment Overview

Flavor 1.1 Mint

1.2 Fruit

1.3 Whiskey

1.4 Others Product 2.1 Portion

2.2 Loose Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Mint- The mint segment holds a significant market share in the global snus industry, particularly in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark. Mint-flavored snus products cater to consumers seeking a fresh and cool taste, appealing to those looking to quit smoking or reduce nicotine intake. The increasing demand for tobacco- and nicotine-free snus substitutes is driving market growth, leading to the introduction of new mint-flavored products.

Research Analysis

The Snus market encompasses various types of smokeless tobacco products, including Loose Snus and Portion Snus. These items are available at Tobacco Stores, Convenience Stores, and Online Retail Stores. Young millennials have shown an increasing interest in these alternatives to traditional cigarettes. However, it is essential to raise public awareness about the potential health risks associated with these products, such as pancreatic cancers and the presence of bacteria and mold during their shelf life.

Menthol, licorice, and fruit flavors are popular choices among consumers. The cigarette market faces competition from these longer-lasting, pocket-friendly alternatives. Taxes on tobacco products impact retailers' profits and consumers' purchasing decisions. Smokeless tobacco products, like Snus, are considered a healthier alternative to cigarettes, but their long-term effects are still under investigation.

Market Research Overview

The Snus market refers to the consumption of smokeless tobacco products, particularly popular in Europe and Scandinavia. These products are typically small, moist tobacco pouches that are placed between the lip and gum. The Snus market has seen significant growth due to various factors, including cultural acceptance, convenience, and perceived health benefits compared to traditional smoking. Flavor varieties are a key differentiator in the market, with popular options including mint, fruit, and tobacco.

The market also offers different strengths, from low to high nicotine content. Consumers often prefer brands that offer a long shelf life, easy portability, and a discreet consumption experience. The market faces regulatory challenges, with some countries implementing stricter regulations on the sale and marketing of these products. Despite this, the Snus market continues to expand, driven by consumer demand and innovation in product offerings.

