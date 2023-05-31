Snus Market size is set to grow by USD 983.33 million from 2022 to 2027, Availability of flavored snus to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global snus market size is estimated to grow by USD 983.33 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.56% during the forecast period. Europe is estimated to account for 57% during the forecast period. The regional snus market is highly concentrated, with the Scandinavian region being a major producer and consumer of snus. The European snus market witnessed the implementation of several stringent government regulations in the past. However, several European countries now ban the manufacture and consumption of snus products, which could significantly slow growth during the forecast period and affect Europe's current position as the world's leading snus producer. But the growing popularity of snus products with premium prices and innovative flavors are the major factors impacting the growth of the European snus market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Snus Market - Segmentation Assessment Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on flavor (mint, fruit, whiskey, and others), product (portion and loose), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the mint segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Mint flavors are commonly added to snus to provide a fresh, cool taste that appeals to users and has become a popular variant of smokeless tobacco products. There is a growing market for mint-flavored snus substitutes, and new products are being created and introduced to satisfy this demand. Thus, the mint segment is expected to drive the growth of the global snus market during the forecast period.

Snus Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The availability of flavored snus is driving the growth of the global snus market. The global snus market, in the past five years, has witnessed a surge in new product launches with innovative flavors. Swedish Match AB (Swedish Match) maintains its strong position as a premium player in the Swedish snus market by offering branding and quality measures across its various product lines. Similarly, the Kaliber and Kronan brands maintain strong positions in the value-based pricing market in Sweden.

However, Swedish Match extended its General G.3 range with new functional properties, in Norway. The company also added General G.3 Mint Strong Super Slim, with a slimmer white pouch snus packaging to this range. This is aimed at the young adult consumer base. Hence, the availability of snus with different flavors will drive the growth of the global snus market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Changing consumption trends in the global tobacco market are among the leading trends in the global snus market. In consumption trends, the global tobacco market is undergoing a major shift, clearly away from cigarettes. Various products in the smokeless tobacco market are gaining momentum among health-conscious consumers and many of these products contain nicotine but not tobacco.

Many of the popular smokeless tobacco products include snus, wet snuff, e-cigarettes, e-cigarettes, e-cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, and non-pharmaceutical nicotine delivery products. Hence, smoking cessation, rising health concerns, and strict government regulations on tobacco are impacting the global tobacco market.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The negative health effects of snus consumption are a major challenge hindering the growth of the global snus market. Even though the health effects are less harmful than smoking tobacco products, smokeless tobacco products are not completely safe. All types of spit or smokeless tobacco products carry certain health risks.

Some of the adverse health effects of the consumption of snus and other smokeless tobacco products include cancer, mouth and tooth problems, and nicotine addiction. Hence, the negative impact of snus consumer products is expected to hamper the growth of the global snus market to some extent during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Snus Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the snus market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the snus market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the snus market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of snus market vendors

Snus Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.56% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 983.33 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.87 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 57% Key countries US, Sweden, Norway, Poland, and Spain, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Altria Group Inc., Another Snus Factory Stockholm AB, British American Tobacco Plc, Dholakia Tobacco Pvt. Ltd., Empire of Snus, GN Tobacco Sweden AB, Harsh International, Imperial Brands Plc, Japan Tobacco Inc., Philip Morris International Inc., Swisher International Inc., Wilsons and Co. Sharrow Ltd., TIGERSNUS ORGANIC SNUS TOBACCO, and Turning Point Brands Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

