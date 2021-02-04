SNU's Online Master's Program in Sports Management and Administration Poised to Support Expected Growth in Field Post-COVID-19

With sports industry poised for growth SNU offers online Master's degree program in Sports Management and Administration Tweet this

"As fans return to the stands following the pandemic, the sports industry is projecting an $83 billion market recovery by 2023," said SNU's Chair of Graduate and Professional Studies in Kinesiology, Dr. Sylvia M. Goodman. "To get there, the industry needs people prepared for a variety of job and career opportunities."

MASMA students engage top-notch coursework from leaders in the field, in addition to valuable networking opportunities with organizations like the Detroit Pistons and the Toronto Blue Jays. The program is designed for busy adult students, with classes taking place one night a week or completely online and the ability to study one subject at a time. Upon completion of the 20-month program, graduates will have a firm understanding of social issues, communications, management, law, and more as they apply to athletics.

Ryan Vanlow, director of corporate partnerships for the Oklahoma City Dodgers baseball team, agrees that demand for positions in this field will be high in the coming years. "While it's hard to predict exactly where the biggest areas of potential hiring growth will be moving forward," he said, "we can be assured that as sports across the landscape begin to ramp back up, there will be an increase in demand for any role directly responsible for generating revenue, including sponsorships and ticket sales."

In fact, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is projecting a 7 percent growth in the sports industry. Examples of jobs in this field include:

Sports marketing (projecting a 6 percent growth with an average salary of $140,000 )

) Sports agent (projecting a 5 percent growth and an average salary between $97,000 to $110,000 )

to ) Sports facility manager (projecting a 7 percent growth and an average salary between $50,000 - $125,000 )

- ) Athletic directors for high schools, colleges, and universities (projecting a 4 percent growth and an average salary of $95,000 per year)

per year) Coaching positions at both university and professional levels (projecting the sharpest bump with a 12 percent increase and starting salaries averaging $44,000 )

