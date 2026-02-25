Snyder Diamond Unveils Quarterly Cash-Back for Design Pros

Snyder Diamond's new Trade Rewards Program offers licensed design professionals across Southern California predictable quarterly cash-back, with payouts issued four times per year.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Snyder Diamond, Southern California's premier resource for kitchen, bath, hardware, and outdoor products, today announced the launch of the Snyder Diamond Trade Rewards Program™. This new initiative provides a predictable, quarterly cash-back structure for licensed design professionals across Los Angeles and San Diego counties, and all of SoCal.

The program is designed to provide systematic financial rewards to the company's dedicated network of SoCal architects, interior designers, builders, and developers. By offering cash-back rewards based on sales volume, SD aims to further support the professional growth of its clients.

"We recognize that the success of the significant projects driven by our trade clients depends as much on their vision as it does on their trust in Snyder Diamond," said Russ Diamond, President and CEO of Snyder Diamond. "The SD Trade Rewards Program is our clearest, most substantial way of saying thank you. It moves beyond standard discounts to offer a true, systematic cash-back reward based on the integrity of the partnership."

Program Structure and Benefits

The Snyder Diamond Trade Rewards program operates on a simple, consistent schedule to ensure transparency for participating firms:

Quarterly Payouts: Rewards accrue based on qualifying sales volume within each calendar quarter and are issued four times per year.

Eligibility: Eligibility is exclusive to licensed and verified trade professionals, reinforcing Snyder Diamond's commitment to the industry's leading experts.

Transparent Tracking: Rewards are calculated based on delivered, closed, and fully paid sales orders where the trade professional or firm is listed as the "Bill To" party.

Rewarding Partnership and Loyalty

A Legacy of Trust

Born in L.A. in 1949, Snyder Diamond has operated as an independent, family-owned institution, working with the region's creative community to define Southern California design. Offering over 300 brands, SD remains dedicated to its philosophy of "always being first with what's next."

Trade Information

Learn about SD Trade Rewards and apply for membership: https://www.snyderdiamond.com/trade/program

Learn about SD trade benefits : https://www.snyderdiamond.com/trade

SoCal's beloved SD showrooms and luxury retailer specializes in kitchen, bath, hardware, and outdoor living. With showrooms in Santa Monica, Van Nuys, Pasadena, and now Solana Beach near San Diego, SD continued to offer unmatched product and project expertise to support homeowners and trade professionals alike.

Get to know Snyder Diamond at https://www.snyderdiamond.com/aboutus

