Snyder Septic on the Do's and Don'ts of Aerobic Septic System Maintenance

BAYTOWN, Texas, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerobic septic systems not only require maintenance but also may require a change in the owner's everyday routine use. Owners have asked for a basic list describing what routine practices should be used to properly maintain a fully functional septic system and avoid unnecessary costly repairs. In many cases, the new homeowner is moving from a house that utilized city sewer facilities to one that has its very own on-site sewage facility or septic system. Below is a list of simple practices that many homeowners may be unfamiliar with applying to their everyday lives when using their home's aerobic septic system.

We provide aerobic septic system repairs, installations and maintenance on all brands of aerobic systems. We are confident we can provide you with a 100% functional system at a competitive price. With Snyder Septic your aerobic system installation will be a clear, straightforward process. Our systems are installed by skilled professionals who are familiar with local jurisdiction's requirements

Do's

Provide ant and insect control around all system components.

Keep vegetation around system components, including air compressor, control panel, spray heads etc. under control.

Clean your air compressor's filter every 6 months.

Use tablet septic chlorine, approved for wastewater use.

Pump out your septic tanks every 3-5 years to remove solids.

Don'ts

Do not dispose of greases, fats and oils using your septic system.

Do not dispose of pesticides, herbicides or any other toxins using your septic system.

Do not schedule a single "wash day" for your household. Septic systems are designed using an estimated water usage that averages out over a full weeks' time. Utilizing a single day to wash multiple loads of clothes will hydraulically overload your system causing improper treatment of your wastewater.

Do not flush non-biodegradable items, other than toilet paper. If you cannot eat it the safest bet is to use the waste bin not your toilet.

Do not use a garbage disposal on a regular basis, it should be used sparingly. Increasing the amount of food waste directly influences the necessary time between tank cleanings. Think of using the garbage disposal as treating your septic tanks like a trash can, the more you put in them the more often it will need to be emptied. It is much cheaper to dispose of food waste in your trash bin.

Do not use additives for septic systems. These are gimmicks and should be avoided entirely. When the aerobic treatment units are tested, no additives are allowed, so it stands to reason that your system doesn't need them.

Do not dispose of medications or antibiotics using your septic system.

Do not dispose of strong disinfectants or cleaning products using your septic system.

Do not discharge from water softeners to your septic system without consulting a septic professional first. There is a correct way to do this, but approaching this incorrectly can create an extremely costly situation.

Do not use pool chlorine as a disinfectant.

Snyder Septic has been in business for 25 years.

