Snyder's of Hanover Introduces Five New Products for 2018

In the wildly popular Pretzel Pieces line, pretzel-lovers can now enjoy three new flavors just in time for National Pretzel Day on April 26th. Cheddar Ale Pretzel Pieces are a limited-edition take on the popular pub dip, Cinnamon & Sugar Pretzel Pieces are the perfect marriage of sweet and salty pretzel goodness and Gluten-Free Hot Buffalo Wing Pretzel Pieces are full of the beloved zesty, buffalo flavor, but free from gluten, soy, dairy and eggs.

Two new flavors have also been introduced to Snyder's of Hanover's Wholey Cheese! collection of certified gluten-free baked crackers made with real cheese, no artificial flavors and 28 percent less fat than leading cheese crackers. The Spicy Pepper Jack Wholey Cheese! packs a fiery punch of robust flavor into every bite, while the White Cheddar & Chive Wholey Cheese! deliciously infuse real white cheddar cheese and chive herbs into the crispy cracker.

"Here at Snyder's of Hanover, we are in the business of snacking, so it's vital we provide consumers with new and innovative products that fit into their daily lives," says Shundrikka Owens, Vice President of Marketing for Snyder's of Hanover. "We take pride in the fact that we are able to produce flavorful, on-trend choices made from the highest-quality ingredients while staying true to our roots as America's favorite pretzel bakery."

Rolling out now, the new Snyder's of Hanover Pretzel Pieces and Snyder's of Hanover Wholey Cheese! products can be found in the snack and cracker aisles of retailers nationwide. For more information about these products, visit Snyder's of Hanover online at www.snydersofhanover.com and follow Snyder's of Hanover on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT SNYDER'S OF HANOVER®:

Since 1909, Snyder's of Hanover® has been America's premier pretzel bakery. With humble beginnings as a small family-run business making a variety of bakery and snack items, the Snyder's of Hanover® brand was officially established in 1980 to focus on creating the nation's best pretzel snacks. Today's Snyder's of Hanover® offers a full portfolio of innovative snacks created with the same great quality and wholesome pride that it did over 100 years ago. For more information, visit www.snydersofhanover.com.

ABOUT CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY:

Campbell (NYSE: CPB) is driven and inspired by our Purpose, "Real food that matters for life's moments." We make a range of high-quality soups and simple meals, beverages, snacks and packaged fresh foods. For generations, people have trusted Campbell to provide authentic, flavorful and readily available foods and beverages that connect them to each other, to warm memories and to what's important today. Led by our iconic Campbell's brand, our portfolio includes Pepperidge Farm, Bolthouse Farms, Arnott's, V8, Swanson, Pace, Prego, Plum, Royal Dansk, Kjeldsens, Garden Fresh Gourmet, Pacific Foods, Snyder's of Hanover, Lance, Kettle Brand, KETTLE Chips, Cape Cod, Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps, Pop Secret, Emerald, Late July and other brand names. Founded in 1869, Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the planet's natural resources. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo. To learn more about how we make our food and the choices behind the ingredients we use, visit www.whatsinmyfood.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/snyders-of-hanover-introduces-five-new-products-for-2018-300636381.html

SOURCE Snyder’s of Hanover

Related Links

http://www.snydersofhanover.com

