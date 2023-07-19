SNYDER'S OF HANOVER® INTRODUCES NEW "NASHVILLE HOT" PRETZEL PIECES

The #1 pretzel brand adds new flavor combining spicy, savory and tangy with a hint of pickle

CAMDEN, N.J., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Snyder's of Hanover® is turning up the heat this summer with a flavor that has made its mark on the fried chicken scene: Nashville Hot. Snyder's of Hanover® Nashville Hot Pretzel Pieces are seasoned with the fiery heat of chili pepper and a tangy touch of pickle flavor to capture that bold, signature Nashville Hot taste. This namesake flavor is a new favorite among Gen Z, Millennials and Gen X, according to recent consumer research from Circana.

Snyder's of Hanover Nashville Hot Left Me For Pretzels
To support the launch, country singer and larger-than-life chicken crooner, Travis Byrd is releasing "Left Me For Pretzels," a heartbreaking ballad about how his beloved Nashville Hot flavor is leaving him for new Snyder's of Hanover® Nashville Hot Pretzel Pieces, on TikTok. Fans are encouraged to view and interact with the post. Select fans will receive a limited-edition vinyl of the new country hit. When asked about the breakup that inspired the track, Byrd replied, "I just wish they weren't so dang good together."

"Nashville Hot is one of the greatest flavor combinations to ever happen to fried chicken, and our team at Snyder's of Hanover made it the best thing to ever happen to pretzels," said Nick Hammitt, Vice President of Salty Snacks Marketing, Campbell Snacks.

Snyder's of Hanover® Nashville Hot Pretzel Pieces are available now at retailers nationwide including Target, Walmart, Kroger, and more, in a 11.25 oz. bag for an SRP of $4.79. Be sure to check out the song on social media by visiting @SnydersofHanover on TikTok and @Snyders_Hanover on Instagram and tag us to show how you're enjoying Snyder's of Hanover® Nashville Hot Pretzel Pieces. For more information on Snyder's of Hanover® Pretzel Pieces, visit https://www.snydersofhanover.com/flavored-pretzel-pieces/.

About Snyder's of Hanover®
Since 1909, Snyder's of Hanover® has been America's premier pretzel brand. With humble beginnings as a small family-run business in Hanover, Pa., today Snyder's of Hanover® offers a full portfolio of innovative pretzels created with the same great quality and wholesome pride that it did over 100 years ago. For more information, visit www.snydersofhanover.com and for more about Campbell Soup Company visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com.

