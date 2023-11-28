Snyder's of Hanover® Invites You to Build Your Own Pretzel Cabin This Holiday Season

Snyder's distinctive Pretzel Cabin recipes and limited-edition holiday bags are now available

News provided by

Campbell Soup Company

28 Nov, 2023, 10:40 ET

CAMDEN, N.J., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Snyder's of Hanover®, the #1 pretzel brand, believes that every occasion deserves a salty twist, including holiday traditions. This season, Snyder's of Hanover® is offering a different take on gingerbread houses: Snyder's Pretzel Cabins. To help consumers with a salty upgrade for their holiday abodes, Snyder's is offering pretzel cabin recipes on www.snyderspretzelcabin.com.

According to new data from The Harris Poll on behalf of Snyder's of Hanover®, nearly three-quarters of Americans (68%) think a holiday house made of pretzels would be a fun mix-up on the gingerbread tradition. The survey also uncovered that most people are happy to trade in gingerbread for something saltier, with 81% of people surveyed agreeing that a pretzel house would be a tasty sweet and salty treat to eat, compared to only 52% feeling gingerbread houses would be delicious to eat. In fact, most respondents (54%) acknowledged not eating their gingerbread houses after construction.

"At Snyder's of Hanover, every holiday is a pretzel holiday," said Nick Hammitt, Vice President of Salty Snacks Marketing, Campbell's Snacks. "We know consumers are looking for fun ways to shake-up popular traditions, like gingerbread house building. With a delicious assortment of shapes and sizes, Snyder's of Hanover has the best pretzels for creating incredible holiday cabins that you actually want to eat."

Just in time for the holidays, Snyder's of Hanover® created three pretzel cabin recipes that combine the best of salty and sweet: The Holiday Haus for beginners, The Tasteful A-Frame for an elevated architectural approach, and The Frosted Chalet for those seeking a salty challenge. By using Snyder's pretzels, festive fans have a variety of shapes to take their cabin-building to the next level, not only in look, but in taste. Whether it's Snyder's Rods that make for a unique cabin feel or Snyder's Snaps perfect for creating a thatched roof, Snyder's Pretzel Cabins are a delectable and creative solution for tired gingerbread house making. For pretzel cabin inspiration, consumers can visit www.snyderspretzelcabin.com.

Limited-edition Snyder's of Hanover® holiday bags feature a quintessential Winter scene and include the Holiday Haus pretzel cabin recipe, encouraging consumers to join in on the fun with every bag. Snyder's of Hanover® is also launching a new holiday ad campaign that shows how much happier gingerbread people are living in Snyder's Pretzel Cabins. The ads will run all holiday long starting today across social and digital streaming platforms.

Snyder's of Hanover® holiday bags include Pretzel Sticks, Rods, Minis, Dipping Sticks, and Snaps, and can be found nationwide and online at www.snydersofhanover.com during the holiday season. Be sure to share your pretzel cabins on social using #snyderspretzelcabin.

About Snyder's of Hanover® 

Since 1909, Snyder's of Hanover® has been America's premier pretzel brand. With humble beginnings as a small family-run business in Hanover, Pa., today Snyder's of Hanover® offers a full portfolio of innovative pretzels created with the same great quality and wholesome pride that it did over 100 years ago. For more information, visit www.snydersofhanover.com.

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Snyder's of Hanover from October 31November 2, 2023, among 2,077 adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within + 2.7 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

CONTACT: Nirmala Singh, [email protected]

SOURCE Campbell Soup Company

