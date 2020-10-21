Snyk Achieves CarbonNeutral® Company Certification

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud native application security company Snyk , has achieved CarbonNeutral® company certification in accordance with The CarbonNeutral Protocol , the leading global framework for carbon neutrality. Per the Protocol, carbon neutrality is achieved by calculating the company's current carbon footprint and then reducing it to zero through a strategic combination of in-house efficiency measures, external emissions reductions projects and renewable energy.

Following an independent assessment of Snyk's greenhouse gas emissions, the company pledges to reduce and offset its footprint to zero by offsetting its emissions of 2,400 metric tons through several deliberate actions to meet the requirements outlined by the Protocol. To achieve this certification, Snyk worked with Natural Capital Partners, the leading experts on carbon neutrality and climate finance.

"As a core value in our culture, Snyk's employees not only care deeply about their responsibility to each other in working towards our shared company goals, but the responsibility we all have as agents for positive change within our local communities," said Peter McKay, CEO, Snyk. "It's in this spirit that we made pursuing this certification a corporate priority. While I'm proud to announce this milestone today, we also recognize it is only the first step in what will be a multi-faceted, long-term journey in making our global environment healthier and safer around the world."

In addition to a number of specifically selected carbon offset projects, Snyk is committed to continuing to promote a green culture throughout the organization by encouraging and empowering employees to execute small, but significant actions in their daily routines both in the office and while at home. In the coming year, the company's Leadership Team is committed to making thoughtful choices across both technology and operations to drive sustainability across the entire business. This will be accomplished by setting sustainability guidelines for how strategic decisions about real estate investment, travel, event planning and the supplier selection process are approached.

To meet these stated corporate goals as well as contribute to the collective evolution to a low carbon economy, Snyk has purchased carbon offsets, delivering immediate emission reductions through sustainable development and renewable energy projects globally. Specifically, the company is proud to contribute to a number of independently verified projects in locations across continents, including:

the Community Reforestation Project in East Africa

the Guatemala Water Filtration and Improved Cookstove Project

the Mississippi Valley Reforestation Project

the Grasslands Portfolio, USA

the Solar Water Heating Project in India

The CarbonNeutral Protocol was created by Natural Capital Partners in 2002 as the first set of clear guidelines for businesses to achieve carbon neutrality. Since then, the Protocol has been continually updated with input from an Advisory Council of external experts to ensure it reflects the latest industry and scientific best practices. Snyk announces this certification during SnykCon , its first virtual user conference, free to all registrants and with 100% of proceeds benefiting the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, an organization committed to tackling society's toughest challenges.

About Snyk

Snyk, the cloud native application security leader, has a vision to empower every software developer in the world to develop fast and stay secure. Only Snyk provides a platform to secure all of the critical components of today's cloud native application development including the code, open source libraries, container infrastructure and infrastructure as code. Snyk's developer-first approach enables technology-driven companies to scale security in today's fast-paced digitally transforming world. Snyk's security platform is powered by its industry-leading proprietary vulnerability database, maintained by the expert Snyk security research team, that also powers security solutions from strategic partners such as Datadog, Docker, IBM Cloud, Rapid7, Red Hat and Trend Micro. The company works with global customers of all sizes to empower developers to automatically integrate security throughout their existing workflows.

Named to the 2020 Forbes Cloud 100 , the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, Snyk was also recently recognized by Comparably as the #3 small-to-medium business for Happiest Employees in 2020 .

For more information and to get started with Snyk for free today, visit https://snyk.io .

About Natural Capital Partners

With more than 300 clients in 34 countries, including Microsoft, MetLife, Logitech, PwC, Sky and Ørsted, Natural Capital Partners is harnessing the power of business to create a more sustainable world. Through a global network of projects, the company delivers the highest quality solutions which make real change possible: reducing carbon emissions, generating renewable energy, building resilience in supply chains, conserving and restoring forests and biodiversity, and improving health and livelihoods.

