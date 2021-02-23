Snyk Achieves Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification and Joins Red Hat Marketplace

BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud native application security company Snyk announced today that it has achieved Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification. Through this certification, Red Hat and Snyk's joint customers can feel more at ease about Snyk's interoperability with Red Hat's hybrid cloud portfolio, and can continue to more securely modernize their IT environments using a container-based strategy.

Snyk is also now available through Red Hat Marketplace , an open cloud marketplace for enterprise organizations to discover, purchase, and deploy certified software for container-based environments across the leading public clouds. All solutions available through Red Hat Marketplace have been tested and certified for Red Hat OpenShift, the industry's leading enterprise Kubernetes platform, enabling them to run anywhere OpenShift runs.

As a Red Hat-certified security platform, Snyk can be deployed on Red Hat products across the software development lifecycle. Snyk provides developers with actionable insights into open source risks during development through its integration with Red Hat CodeReady Dependency Analytics , scanning and securing container images built with open tools like podman, and then ensuring images and code remain secure through deployment by integrating with the OpenShift platform to give security teams a more comprehensive view of images being built, as well as where those images are being deployed.

"At Red Hat, we work to simplify the customer experience in building applications and deploying them into production," said Lars Herrmann, VP of Partner Ecosystem at Red Hat. "We are excited to collaborate with Snyk to provide more choice for automated security controls as customers build, ship and run container-based applications on Red Hat OpenShift."

"Red Hat OpenShift is an enterprise standard for deploying and running cloud-native applications, but with the explosion of open source use, even within enterprise applications, that requires a developer-first approach." said Udi Nachmany, VP of Cloud Alliances at Snyk. "As a company that focuses on making developers successful, Snyk is delighted to be able to make the complete workflow around OpenShift more secure, from the IDE all the way to the running cluster."

About Snyk

Snyk, the cloud native application security leader, has a vision to empower every software developer in the world to develop fast and stay secure. Only Snyk provides a platform to secure all of the critical components of today's cloud native application development including the code, open source libraries, container infrastructure and infrastructure as code. Snyk's developer-first approach enables technology-driven companies to scale security in today's fast-paced digitally transforming world. Snyk's security platform is powered by its industry-leading proprietary vulnerability database, maintained by the expert Snyk security research team, that also powers security solutions from strategic partners such as Datadog, Docker, IBM Cloud, Rapid7, Red Hat and Trend Micro. The company works with global customers of all sizes to empower developers to automatically integrate security throughout their existing workflows.

Named to the 2020 Forbes Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, Snyk was also recently recognized by Comparably as the #3 small-to-medium business for Happiest Employees in 2020.

For more information and to get started with Snyk for free today, visit https://snyk.io .

