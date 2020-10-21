Snyk and Datadog Enable Developers to Precisely Identify and Prioritize Code-Level Security Fixes in Production Applications

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud native application security company Snyk today announced an integration with Datadog that helps developers accurately flag and prioritize security vulnerabilities in their production workloads with live traffic.

With Snyk surfacing the most timely and comprehensive open source vulnerability information directly within the Datadog user interface, developers can find, prioritize and resolve security vulnerabilities before they become an issue. With a free Snyk account, runtime vulnerability analysis is available out-of-the-box and at no additional cost to Datadog's Continuous Profiler customers. This new functionality minimizes time spent identifying threats and nurtures automated DevSecOps practices.

"Datadog's Continuous Profiler provides insights into the performance of real-world production code. Combining Datadog visibility in product traffic with Snyk's trusted, curated vulnerability data provides a new lens that will enable developers to make more accurate and informed security decisions," said Ilan Rabinovitch, Vice President, Product & Community, Datadog.

Through the partnership, within Datadog's UI, profiling customers will be able to see a snapshot of the vulnerabilities present in their application, and calculate the best remediation by reviewing how often those methods are invoked.

"By combining Snyk's enriched vulnerability metadata with Datadog's profiling solution, for the first time developers can precisely pinpoint when an application calls vulnerable code to better prioritize remediation efforts," said Peter McKay, CEO, Snyk. "Our new alliance will allow developers to proactively and accurately address vulnerabilities and implement security fixes in live applications."

Datadog is a gold sponsor of Snyk's user conference SnykCon 2020 , presenting "Do You Accept Risk? Dynamic Risk Metrics in Your Environment ."

Snyk's database includes automated machine learning and expert analysis maintained by a dedicated Snyk research team. Known for its robust, enriched information, Snyk Intel is the vulnerability database of choice for many of the world's large global technology and security companies, including Docker, the Linux Foundation, Rapid7, Red Hat, Trend Micro and many others.

About Snyk

Snyk, the cloud native application security leader, has a vision to empower every software developer in the world to develop fast and stay secure. Only Snyk provides a platform to secure all of the critical components of today's cloud native application development including the code, open source libraries, container infrastructure and infrastructure as code. Snyk's developer-first approach enables technology-driven companies to scale security in today's fast-paced digitally transforming world. Snyk's security platform is powered by its industry-leading proprietary vulnerability database, maintained by the expert Snyk security research team, that also powers security solutions from strategic partners such as Datadog, Docker, IBM Cloud, Rapid7, Red Hat and Trend Micro. The company works with global customers of all sizes to empower developers to automatically integrate security throughout their existing workflows.

Named to the 2020 Forbes Cloud 100 , the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, Snyk was also recently recognized by Comparably as the #3 small-to-medium business for Happiest Employees in 2020 .

For more information and to get started with Snyk for free today, visit https://snyk.io .

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

For more information, visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/blog/datadog-continuous-profiler/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 10, 2020, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

