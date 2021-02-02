Snyk Celebrates DevSecOps Leaders with First-Ever Customer Awards

BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Snyk , the leader in cloud native application security, today announced the winners of its first-ever Customer Awards: The Advocate Award, Salesforce and Auth0; The DevSecOps Award, Opera; The Early Adopter Award, Skyscanner; The Innovator Award, Reddit and Australia Post. The awards were conceived to shine a light on these organizations that have helped to drive forward Snyk's mission to empower every software developer in the world to continue to develop fast, while staying secure.

"It's with pride that we recognize these customers as true DevSecOps leaders - both in their individual organizations as well as within the industries in which they each operate," said Lindsey Serafin, Senior Director, Customer Success, Snyk. "Our inaugural roster of winners are becoming category leaders through their modern approach to securing application development. The winning customers were carefully selected from a competitive group of nominees for their willingness to challenge traditional security methods and push the industry to evolve in their adoption of developer-first security standards."

A full description of each award-winner follows:

The Advocate Award



Salesforce, Megha Dixit, Senior Technical Product Manager

Megha is a Snyk evangelist, educating Salesforce admins globally on how they can deploy Snyk enterprise features as part of their journey to becoming a Salesforce Security Champion.





Auth0, Marcin Hoppe, Engineering Manager, Product Security

Marcin is an exceptional long-term partner who has effectively evangelized Snyk's value throughout Auth0. His team is a strong example of how engineering teams can and should evolve to meet the modern security challenges of today.

The DevSecOps Award



Opera, Wojciech Podgórski, Web Services Security Leader

Wojciech and the whole Opera team have adopted a true DevSecOps approach, with every developer owning security from early stages and partnering with Snyk to ensure their open source and containers are secure. They've enabled this in part by creating a completely automated workflow that's defined, well managed and integrates across their entire software development life cycle (SDLC).

The Early Adopter Award



Skyscanner, Oliver Crawford, Software Engineer

Not only is the Skyscanner team committed to driving adoption of Snyk internally, they're a key design partner to Snyk. The team often provides valuable feedback to Snyk's UX teams and pushes boundaries when it comes to testing new features. This partnership is a great example of customers helping to design Snyk's solutions.

Innovator Award



Reddit, Spencer Koch, Security Wizard

Spencer and the team at Reddit have optimized their use of Snyk to the advantage of the broader Snyk community. They've created a script that automatically scans GitHub repos to determine if a new repo has been added, and then imports it into Snyk. From there, they posted this solution as open source so now other Snyk customers can also directly benefit from Reddit's innovation.

Australia Post, Gil Azaria, Manager, Digital Security Assurance

Gil's team and the Snyk Product and Tech Services teams have successfully worked together to help Snyk deliver innovative product features. As a result, they've pushed the envelope not only for the benefit of Australia Post, but ultimately all of Snyk's large enterprise customers.

Awards were distributed at Snyk's first annual user conference, SnykCon 2020 , which took place in Q4 2020.

