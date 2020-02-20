Snyk Launches New Channel Program with Featured Security-focused Partners

BOSTON and LONDON, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Developer-first security company, Snyk , has announced the launch of its global channel program for modern security-focused security partners. Participation in Snyk's channel program will jumpstart partner organizations' DevSecOps practices, a growing demand in the market as digital transformation becomes a top priority.

Snyk's new Premier partners include: Optiv Security , a security solutions integrator focused on end-to-end cybersecurity; GuidePoint Security , a provider of customized cybersecurity strategies and services; and Trace3 , a leading MSP and IT consulting company. As forward-thinking market leaders, these companies are embracing developer-first security and helping their customers implement modern solutions such as Snyk to scale security in fast-moving, software-driven businesses.

"For businesses today, security is a critical aspect of digital transformation. Combined with the ever-growing threat landscape, there is an urgent need to secure software development," said Peter McKay, CEO, Snyk. "We believe developer-first security benefits every software-driven business. To accelerate that mission, we are creating an ecosystem of partners that share our vision to help businesses scale and secure their application development processes."

The new program will include two partner levels: Premier and Access with associated requirements and benefits for each. The Snyk Partner Program is designed to attract and empower partners to help their clients enable development teams to easily find and fix vulnerabilities and licensing violations in open source dependencies and container images. By enabling customers to bridge siloed security and development teams, partners can help businesses deliver and secure applications faster to accelerate digital transformation.

"As a Snyk channel partner, Trace3 is strengthening our existing application security and DevSecOps practices," said Jimmy Xu, director of DevSecOps, Trace3. "Many security solutions do well in identifying issues rapidly and accurately, but they are still not addressing the core issue of how to make it easier for developers to remediate those issues with minimal impact to their productivity, a core requirement for true DevSecOps. Snyk is unique in the way that it is truly developer-first and makes it easy for the dev team to apply fixes and help the appsec team to scale."

Snyk will introduce Partner Certification Programs later this spring to help partner sellers and engineers differentiate themselves as trained and verified Snyk experts. A dedicated Partner Portal will also provide discounts, sales and marketing tools, training and enablement, and access to continuous support from the Snyk channel team.

The launch of the Snyk Partner program builds on the company's exceptional business momentum in 2019 and recent Series C fundraise of $150 million . Snyk has experienced rapid global market adoption and added key customers such as Google, Salesforce, Intuit and Nordstrom. Snyk's unique combination of developer-first tooling and deep security expertise enables businesses to continuously build security into their application development process and culture by empowering developers to own, automate and deliver secure applications.

For more information about the Snyk Partner Program, please visit https://snyk.io/reseller/ .

About Snyk

Snyk is a developer-first security company that helps software-driven businesses develop fast and stay secure. Snyk is the only solution that seamlessly and proactively finds and fixes vulnerabilities and license violations in open source dependencies and container images. Snyk's solution is built on a comprehensive, proprietary vulnerability database, maintained by an expert security research team in Israel and London. With tight integration into existing developer workflows, source control (including GitHub, Bitbucket, GitLab), and CI/CD pipelines, Snyk enables efficient security workflows and reduces mean-time-to-fix. For more information or to get started with Snyk for free today, visit https://snyk.io.

