Snyk Named a Visionary in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing

BOSTON, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Snyk today announced its placement as a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing (AST). In our opinion, Snyk's position within this report recognizes the value of the company's unique developer-centric approach to cybersecurity and validates its vision for application security for global enterprises currently undergoing digital transformation.

"In our Magic Quadrant debut, we believe our acknowledgement as a Visionary is the direct result of our distinct developer-centric approach," said Guy Podjarny, President and Founder, Snyk. "By selecting Snyk's developer-first security solutions, disruptor enterprises can feel confident that they're investing in technology that will support them both today and into the future."

"To be successful today, developers crucially need solutions that empower them to both own and build security into the entire application - from code and open source to containers and cloud infrastructure," added Aner Mazur, Chief Product Officer, Snyk. "We intend to continue our relentless pace of product innovation, continuing to add feature releases and security depth to our Cloud Native Application Security platform."

Snyk's market-leading Cloud Native Application Security Platform is the only solution to provide security visibility and remediation for every critical component of the modern application, including the application code, open source libraries, container infrastructure and infrastructure as code. The company's AST offering includes Software Composition Analysis (SCA) with Snyk Open Source and Snyk Container as well as Static Application Security Testing (SAST) with Snyk Code and Snyk Infrastructure as Code .

Snyk recently joined forces with FossID , its third acquisition within the last six months, following the successful purchases of Manifold and DeepCode . These latest corporate developments come on the heels of the company's $300 million Series E investment and resulting expansion into Asia Pacific Japan earlier this year.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing, Dale Gardner, Mark Horvath, Dionisio Zumerle, 27 May 2021

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Snyk

Snyk, the cloud native application security leader, today enables 2.2 million developers to build securely, with a vision to empower every modern developer in the world to develop fast and stay secure. Only Snyk provides a platform to secure all of the critical components of today's cloud native application development including the code, open source libraries, container infrastructure and infrastructure as code. Snyk's developer-first approach enables technology-driven companies to scale security in today's fast-paced digitally transforming world. Snyk's security platform is powered by its industry-leading proprietary vulnerability database, maintained by the expert Snyk security research team, that also powers security solutions from strategic partners such as Atlassian, Datadog, Docker, IBM Cloud, Rapid7, Red Hat and Trend Micro. The company works with global customers of all sizes to empower developers to automatically integrate security throughout their existing workflows.

Named to the 2020 Forbes Cloud 100 , the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, Snyk was also recently recognized by Comparably as the #3 small-to-medium businesses for Happiest Employees in 2020 .

For more information and to get started with Snyk for free today, visit https://snyk.io .

