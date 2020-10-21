Snyk Vulnerability Intelligence to Integrate into IBM Cloud DevOps Capabilities to Help Enhance Enterprise Security

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud native application security company Snyk today announced that the Snyk Intel vulnerability database will be integrated into IBM Cloud security capabilities to enhance security for enterprise workloads.

IBM is working to integrate Snyk's comprehensive security coverage into its public cloud security capabilities to help developers automatically find, prioritize and fix vulnerabilities in open source dependencies and containers throughout their entire workflow.

For businesses increasingly transitioning their mission-critical data and applications to the cloud, DevOps methodologies and cloud native technologies are becoming more and more crucial and routinely used. While they've grown in popularity due to the resulting increased speed and agility, too often software engineers are still unaware of the significant security risks that they are potentially introducing into their organizations by heavily leveraging open source and cloud native technologies.

Snyk Intel Vulnerability DB is continuously curated by an experienced Snyk Security Research Team to enable teams to be optimally efficient at containing open source security issues, while maintaining their focus on development.

Access to Snyk vulnerability data analysis will be designed to allow IBM Cloud users to easily and quickly identify open source and container vulnerabilities before runtime, and paves the way to automation, remediation and ongoing monitoring.

"Cloud-native development has huge advantages for organizations in terms of efficiency and time to market, but it can be challenging to securely build, deploy and manage applications. The key is to provide automated tools that help teams detect vulnerabilities, analyze security configurations and manage changes at the very outset of development -- rather than discovering security issues at runtime," said Phil Buckellew, general manager, IBM Cloud PaaS. "By bringing Snyk's vulnerability insights into our IBM Cloud DevOps capabilities, software engineers can now integrate security at every stage of the development lifecycle, and continue to innovate with speed on the IBM Cloud."

"We're excited to have IBM Cloud become the latest industry leader to leverage Snyk's Intel vulnerability database to fuel more agile and secure software development," said Peter McKay, CEO, Snyk. "It's an honor to strengthen our existing Red Hat relationship by becoming a key IBM Cloud security collaborator. Together we will facilitate more enterprises in embracing and benefitting from the developer-first mindset and approach."

The Snyk Intel vulnerability database also integrates into Red Hat CodeReady Dependency Analytics , a hosted service on Red Hat OpenShift that provides vulnerability and compliance analysis for applications, directly from the IDE. The integration enables Red Hat CodeReady Dependency Analytics users to find vulnerabilities as they code. Red Hat OpenShift also incorporates Snyk's developer-first security platform to detect threats and scan workloads running on Red Hat OpenShift clusters.

In addition to IBM Cloud, global leaders including Docker, the Linux Foundation, Rapid7, and Trend Micro, all use the Snyk Intel vulnerability database as their behind-the-scenes security solution to power high-quality, compliant and agile software development.

Availability

The integration of Snyk Intel into IBM Cloud DevOps is expected this quarter.

About Snyk

Snyk, the cloud native application security leader, has a vision to empower every software developer in the world to develop fast and stay secure. Only Snyk provides a platform to secure all of the critical components of today's cloud native application development including the code, open source libraries, container infrastructure and infrastructure as code. Snyk's developer-first approach enables technology-driven companies to scale security in today's fast-paced digitally transforming world. Snyk's security platform is powered by its industry-leading proprietary vulnerability database, maintained by the expert Snyk security research team, that also powers security solutions from strategic partners such as Datadog, Docker, IBM Cloud, Rapid7, Red Hat and Trend Micro. The company works with global customers of all sizes to empower developers to automatically integrate security throughout their existing workflows.

Named to the 2020 Forbes Cloud 100 , the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, Snyk was also recently recognized by Comparably as the #3 small-to-medium business for Happiest Employees in 2020 .

For more information and to get started with Snyk for free today, visit https://snyk.io .

