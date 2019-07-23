So-Cal Chef Open to Benefit Oak Grove Center

Acclaimed E.A.T. Temecula Chef Leah Di Bernardo will serve as Lead Judge and will be joined by Daragh Matheson, Executive Chef, Leoness Cellars; Josh Kopelman, Editor, Dining Out San Diego; Dean Thomas, Chef, Inn at Europa and Rosie O'Connor, Chef, Provecho Grill.

Competing this year are Chef Kenneth Danko – Devilicious Eatery; Chef Steven Moore – The Trendy Chef; Chef Armando Cota – Avensole Winery; Chef J. Rivas – LatitudebyJR; Chef Angel Tapia – Tap's Taco Catering; Chef Luis Ortega – Westside Cafe-Grill; Chef Bernardo Delgado – The Toasted Barrel; Chef Daniel Johnson – Naughty Pig; Chef Kevin Grant – Oak Mountain Winery; Chef Rachel Siripakdi – The Bamboo House Asian Bistro; Chef Andres Casillas – Tacos Express; Chef Giampi Giammanco – Il Tramonto Ristorante and Chef J. Wayman Wells – New Birth Heart & Soul Café, Pete's Firehouse BBQ – Chef Pete Lent, Chef Andy Churchill-8Bit Brewing, as well as Chef Sterling King, Cork Fire Kitchen. For a complete list competing chefs and to purchase tickets visit https://oakgrovecenter.org/events/so-cal-chef-open/.

"Oak Grove provides care for at-risk and special needs youth and their families through building character and instilling hope. We are excited to be a part of the So Cal Chef Open," said Tammy Wilson, Oak Grove, CEO. "One of our many programs that allow youth to apply skills they have embraced, is The Culinary Creations program which is a perfect match for this event."

Oak Grove Center is a nonprofit residential, educational and treatment Center (with multiple campuses) for children throughout California with psychological, emotional and behavioral problems and special needs. Oak Grove Center's mission is to rebuild the lives of at-risk children and their families through education, healing, restoring relationships, building character and instilling hope.

