So Delicious® Dairy Free Expands Line of Oatmilk Frozen Desserts with New Oat-of-this-World Flavors

"We're thrilled to expand our Oatmilk Frozen Dessert portfolio with four new flavorful offerings less than a year after we launched the product," said Jennifer Michuda, Senior Brand Manager for So Delicious. "Consumers love the creamy texture and unique flavors of our Oatmilk Frozen Desserts, whether they're looking for something dairy free, or simply a delicious new way to enjoy dessert. With these new flavors, we're excited to bring even more dairy-free goodness to the ice cream aisle!"

So Delicious was first-to-market nationwide with its initial line of Oatmilk Frozen Desserts in February 2019. The four new Oatmilk Frozen Dessert flavors join the existing portfolio – Oatmeal Cookie, Caramel Apple Crumble and Peanut Butter & Raspberry – giving dessert lovers nationwide a new way to say hello to more deliciousness. The four new flavors include:

Chocolate Salted Caramel is made with chocolate flakes and caramel swirls mixed in creamy chocolate and salted caramel oatmilk frozen dessert

is made with chocolate flakes and caramel swirls mixed in creamy chocolate and salted caramel oatmilk frozen dessert S'mores is filled with chocolate bits and marshmallow-flavored swirls of So Delicious Dairy Free CocoWhip™ topping in graham cracker-flavored oatmilk frozen dessert – this combination will definitely have you wanting s'more!

is filled with chocolate bits and marshmallow-flavored swirls of So Delicious Dairy Free CocoWhip™ topping in graham cracker-flavored oatmilk frozen dessert – this combination will definitely have you wanting s'more! Chocolate Hazelnut Brownie combines rich brownie dough pieces with chocolate chips and hazelnut butter, blended in chocolate oatmilk frozen dessert

combines rich brownie dough pieces with chocolate chips and hazelnut butter, blended in chocolate oatmilk frozen dessert Creamy Vanilla Bean incorporates vanilla bean specks in vanilla oatmilk frozen dessert –

you'll be treating your taste buds to a creamy delight!

Each Oatmilk Frozen Dessert is Certified Gluten-free, Vegan Certified, Non-GMO Project Verified and, of course, dairy-free. So Delicious uses Purity Protocol oats for its oatmilk frozen dessert base, which are Certified Gluten-Free throughout processing and supply chain by the Gluten Intolerance Group, a highly respected leader and certifier within the Celiac and gluten-free community.

New So Delicious Oatmilk Frozen Dessert flavors are available now at grocery stores nationwide and retail for a suggested price of $5.49. To learn more about So Delicious Dairy Free and their newest Oatmilk Frozen Dessert flavors, go to www.sodeliciousdairyfree.com or visit Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About So Delicious® Dairy Free:

So Delicious Dairy Free has been bringing joy to dairy-free lives for the last 30 years. We offer an array of delicious dairy-free delights you can enjoy sipping, scooping, licking and drinking throughout the day. From our robust allergen testing program, to the innovative work we do creating products made with the highest quality ingredients, we are committed to doing the right thing for people, animals and the planet. Our entire line of foods and beverages is certified vegan and either enrolled in or verified by the Non-GMO Project. So Delicious Dairy Free offers a portfolio of dairy-free products, including frozen desserts, beverages, yogurt alternatives, coffee creamers and more, and is proud to be part of the B Corp™ Movement. Find more information at: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

About Danone North America:

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company with a portfolio of dairy and plant-based foods. As the world's largest Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, Good Plants™, Horizon Organic®, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK™, Two Good®, Vega®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 13 production locations across the U.S., our mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

