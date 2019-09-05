So Delicious® Dairy Free Introduces New Oatmilk Creamers: Undeniably Creamy and T-OAT-ally Delicious

So Delicious Oatmilk Creamers follow the brand's recent launches in the oatmilk-based category, including its Oatmilk Yogurt Alternatives and Oatmilk Frozen Desserts . The new offering also joins the popular So Delicious coconutmilk-based creamers line.

"We're thrilled to continue expanding the So Delicious oatmilk portfolio by introducing the new Oatmilk Creamers line," said Jennifer Michuda, Senior Brand Manager for So Delicious Dairy Free. "As we head into the fall and winter months, with hot coffee at the forefront of everyone's day, we're delighted to launch the new, creamy Oatmilk Creamers to help elevate your morning coffee."

So Delicious Oatmilk Creamers will be available in three crafted, creamy and downright delicious dairy-free flavors:

Original – a great alternative for milk or cream with 0g of added sugar, the Original is the sidekick your coffee needs. The subtle toasted oats and brown sugar flavor allow your coffee to be the morning hero.

Vanilla – splash in the goodness of smooth oatmilk creamer blended with rich vanilla.

Limited-Edition: Snickerdoodle – crafted with fresh-baked snickerdoodle cookie flavor and a touch of cinnamon, oatmilk Snickerdoodle creamer is sure to add joy to your cup with every splash.

Snickerdoodle is available now through January 2020.

Now available at grocery stores nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts and Target, So Delicious Oatmilk Creamers retail for a suggested price of $2.79 per pint. To learn more about So Delicious Dairy Free and the new Oatmilk Creamers, go to www.sodeliciousdairyfree.com and join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About So Delicious ® Dairy Free:

So Delicious Dairy Free has been bringing joy to dairy-free lives for the last 30 years. We offer an array of delicious dairy-free delights you can enjoy sipping, scooping, licking and drinking throughout the day. From our robust allergen control program, to the innovative work we do creating products made with the highest quality ingredients, we are committed to doing the right thing for people, animals and the planet. Our entire line of foods and beverages is certified vegan and either enrolled in or verified by the Non-GMO Project. So Delicious Dairy Free offers a portfolio of dairy-free products, including frozen desserts, beverages, yogurt alternatives, coffee creamers and more, and is proud to be part of the B Corp™ Movement. Find more information at: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

About Danone North America:

So Delicious Dairy Free is made by Danone North America, a Certified B Corporation® business unit of Danone that operates in the U.S. from headquarter offices in White Plains, NY and Broomfield, CO. Danone North America was formed as a Public Benefit Corporation in 2017 to nourish people, communities and the world through its diverse portfolio of healthful dairy- and plant-based products, coffee creamers and beverages. Its portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, Danonino®, Horizon Organic®, International Delight®, Light & Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious Dairy Free®, STōK®, Two Good®, Vega®, Wallaby Organic® and YoCrunch®. The mission of Danone North America and that of Danone worldwide is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, please visit DanoneNorthAmerica.com. To find more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

