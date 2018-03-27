So Delicious Dairy Free Launches New Decadent Dessert Flavors

Available in Limited Edition packaging, the new desserts are available in:

Cashewmilk flavors:

Bananas Foster: Inspired by the classic, enjoy this banana-vanilla-chocolate chip sensation that's making a comeback.



Peachy Maple Pecan: Get ready for the flavor experience of Non-GMO Project Verified peaches, pecans and maple syrup swirled in cashewmilk.





Coconutmilk flavors (made with organic coconut):

Blueberry Cardamom: Bright blueberries, a little cardamom spice and organic coconuts make a delicious flavor combo in this creamy coconutmilk frozen dessert.



Cold Brew Coffee: 100% Arabica coffee extract paired with creamy coconutmilk.



Toasted Coconut Key Lime: Breezy, refreshing key lime and organic toasted coconut swirled together in creamy coconutmilk.

These new dairy- and soy-free flavors are Non-GMO Project Verified, Gluten-Free, Certified Vegan and, when relevant, made with Organic Coconut. Each one is free of carrageenan and artificial flavors.

So Delicious desserts are rolling out to retailers nationwide now. For more information visit www.sodeliciousdairyfree.com.

About So Delicious® Dairy Free

So Delicious Dairy Free has been bringing joy to dairy-free lives for the last 30 years. They offer an array of delicious dairy-free delights you can feel good about sipping, biting, scooping, licking and chugging throughout your day. From their robust allergen testing program to the innovative work they do creating products made with the highest quality ingredients, they are committed to doing the right things for people, animals and the planet. Their entire line of foods and beverages is certified vegan and either enrolled in or verified by the Non-GMO Project. So Delicious Dairy Free sells products including dairy-free frozen desserts, beverages, cultured products, coffee creamers and more.

