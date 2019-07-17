So Delicious® Dairy Free Launches New Oatmilk Yogurt Alternatives, Expanding Line of Oatmilk Offerings

So Delicious Oatmilk Yogurt Alternatives follow the brand's recent Oatmilk Frozen Desserts launch – the first nationally available oatmilk frozen desserts to hit shelves. The new offerings join the current So Delicious yogurt alternative line of Coconutmilk-based alternatives.

"We couldn't be more excited to expand our portfolio and bring Oatmilk Yogurt Alternatives to consumers from coast to coast," said Joshua Cook, brand manager of plant-based yogurt for So Delicious Dairy Free. "Oatmilk's creamy texture is the perfect base for a yogurt alternative, and each of our artisanal flavors have been thoughtfully chosen to excite taste buds. The new Oatmilk Yogurt Alternatives are perfect for a morning breakfast, an on-the-go snack or as an ingredient in other delicious dairy-free delights."

So Delicious Oatmilk Yogurt Alternatives are available in four oat-mazing dairy-free flavors, each blended in a smooth, creamy oatmilk base and made with live and active cultures:

Triple Berry: Juicy blueberry, strawberry and blackberry (with 8 grams of sugar per serving) has us saying: Very berry. Very Delicious.

Spiced Pear & Fig: It's pear-adise on a spoon: flavors of pear, spicy cinnamon and the subtle sweetness of fig, with 7 grams of sugar per serving.

Strawberry Rhubarb: Did someone say summer? With fruity strawberry and tangy rhubarb, every spoonful is sweet, tarty and ready to party.

Sweet Mango: With sweet and juicy mango, it's a tropical escape on a spoon. Palm trees and hammock optional.

Now available at Whole Foods stores nationwide, So Delicious Oatmilk Yogurt Alternatives retail for a suggested price of $1.89/5.3 oz. cup. To learn more about So Delicious Dairy Free and the new Oatmilk Yogurt Alternatives, go to www.sodeliciousdairyfree.com or visit Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About So Delicious ® Dairy Free:

So Delicious Dairy Free has been bringing joy to dairy-free lives for the last 30 years. We offer an array of delicious dairy-free delights you can enjoy sipping, scooping, licking and drinking throughout the day. From our robust allergen control program, to the innovative work we do creating products made with the highest quality ingredients, we are committed to doing the right thing for people, animals and the planet. Our entire line of foods and beverages is certified vegan and either enrolled in or verified by the Non-GMO Project. So Delicious Dairy Free offers a portfolio of dairy-free products, including frozen desserts, beverages, yogurt alternatives, coffee creamers and more, and is proud to be part of the B Corp™ Movement. Find more information at: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

SOURCE So Delicious Dairy Free

