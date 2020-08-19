So Delicious® Dairy Free Unveils New Light Frozen Desserts - A Perfect Summertime Treat

"At So Delicious, we are always striving to bring the most delectable frozen desserts to sweet treat lovers," said Jessica Holland, Senior Brand Manager for So Delicious Dairy Free. "That's why we're thrilled to debut our Light Frozen Dessert portfolio, which features updated flavor names and refreshed packaging with the same great taste, texture and quality ingredients as our frozen mousse. We're excited about the revamped line to help further communicate our lower calorie portfolio. After all, there's always room to enjoy a lower calorie, delicious dessert!"

Each So Delicious Light Frozen Dessert is Certified Gluten-Free, Vegan Action Certified and Non-GMO Project Verified. Every So Delicious Light Frozen Dessert is also 330 calories or less per pint.

With six shamelessly indulgent flavor options, So Delicious Light Frozen Desserts promise to satisfy any sweet, salty or fruity craving:

Salted Caramel boasts a creamy ribbon of salted caramel that delivers just the right mix of sweet and salty in each spoonful.

Peanut Butter artfully blends creamy peanut buttery swirls with a light, airy texture for a craveable flavor experience like no other. Each bite is a peanut butter fan's dream!

Strawberry folds a ribbon of strawberry throughout, for a must-have new take on traditional strawberries and cream. Talk about berry good!

Cocoa Chip features rich, chocolatey chips swirled into light, fluffy smoothness to deliver the perfect chocolate crunch with each bite.

Mint Chip is a delightful blend of chocolatey bits and mint flavor – a tasty twist on the classic flavor combination!

Tiramisu incorporates a mascarpone-flavored fluffy treat mixed with swirls and twirls of chocolatey coffee. Hello, heaven!

So Delicious Light Frozen Desserts are available now at grocery stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $5.49 per pint. To learn more about So Delicious Dairy Free and its Light Frozen Desserts, go to https://sodeliciousdairyfree.com/dairy-free-foods/dairy-free-frozen-desserts/light-frozen-desserts/ or visit Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

*45% percent fewer calories than average plant-based frozen desserts. So Delicious Frozen Desserts have 110 calories per serving or less; average plant-based frozen desserts have 216 calories per serving.

About So Delicious® Dairy Free:

So Delicious Dairy Free has been bringing joy to dairy-free lives for the last 30 years. We offer an array of delicious dairy-free delights you can enjoy sipping, scooping, licking and drinking throughout the day. From our robust allergen testing program, to the innovative work we do creating products made with the highest quality ingredients, we are committed to doing the right thing for people, animals and the planet. Our entire line of foods and beverages is certified vegan and either enrolled in or verified by the Non-GMO Project. So Delicious Dairy Free offers a portfolio of dairy-free products, including frozen desserts, beverages, yogurt alternatives, coffee creamers and more, and is proud to be part of the B Corp™ Movement. Find more information at: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

About Danone North America:

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company with a portfolio of dairy and plant-based foods. As the world's largest Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, Good Plants™, Horizon Organic®, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK™, Two Good®, Vega®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 13 production locations across the U.S., our mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

