So Good So You Launches New Blueberry Clementine Juice Shot With Adaptogenic Mushrooms -- First At Sprouts Farmers Markets

Mushrooms are one of 2021's biggest wellness trends , making a major move from food to a functional ingredient. Specific species of mushroom have been identified as adaptogenic, helping maintain the body's homeostasis. Adaptogens prevent long-term damage by minimizing the effects of mental or physical stress. New research has also revealed certain mushrooms have cancer-fighting antioxidant properties and support a robust immune system response to infection, inflammation, and abnormal cellular growth.

"Eastern medicine has long relied on mushrooms as all-star ingredients that bring the system into balance – now our culture is finally coming to a greater understanding of these inflammation-fighting superfoods," says So Good So You co-founder and executive chair Rita Katona. "We're so excited to introduce our first formulation with the immune-boosting power of mushroom-derived adaptogens."

Immunity Blueberry Clementine powered by Vitamin D3 and 300 mg mushrooms, the newest addition to the Immunity line of 50mL cold-pressed juice shots, is made with 100 percent of the recommended daily amount of vitamin D, derived from algae and easily absorbed by the body to support cellular and brain health; 300 mg. of a proprietary blend of adaptogenic mushrooms including Shiitake, Maitake and Reishi, to support infection-fighting white blood cells; and one billion CFUs of vegan probiotics clinically proven to support digestive and immune health.

"We're thrilled to have Sprouts Farmers Market as a partner for our newest immunity flavor," says Katona. "They are truly responding to their shopper interest in more immune-boosting plant-based and food-derived ingredients. With so much focus on staying healthy, the motivation for a 'mushroom moment' is here, and we've combined our specific blend of mushrooms with a bright, lively flavor profile that is a real point of pride for us. This shot will be a pleasant surprise for consumers as it does not have what one would expect as a 'funky' mushroom flavor or odor – we've made mushrooms delicious. Our customers deserve to enjoy their moment of self-care!"

The woman-owned, WBENC- certified So Good So You expanded store distribution across the US in 2021, and added flavors in its best-selling immunity shot category. So Good So You has grown more than 380 percent in the last 24 months by meeting consumer demand for convenient, targeted, immunity-boosting health supplements.

About So Good So You

So Good So You is the number one premium brand in the emerging functional shot category, and is ranked in the top 20 percent of the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing brands. The brand uses only certified organic and non-GMO-verified ingredients in its cold-pressed functional beverages, made at its renewable energy-powered, zero-waste production facility in Minneapolis. At the time of this release, So Good So You formulations are currently available in 47 states, at more than 7,000 stores, including Whole Foods, Target, Publix, Sprouts and Safeway. The company was founded on the core concept that the products it creates and the materials it buys and uses are a direct connection to a larger community and purpose. Its mission and values extend far beyond delicious and functional plant-based beverages: So Good So You is a community of passionate humans driven to make a difference, and it believes collectively, we all can make a positive impact on the body and planet. For more information, visit https://sogoodsoyou.com, facebook.com/juicesogood or instagram.com/sogoodsoyou.

