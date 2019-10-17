So Successful, GBDB Launches More Leadership Workshops

PHOENIX, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GBDB, a company that trains today's High Impact Leaders, is on the forefront of leadership knowledge and skills application. GDBD announced the launch of monthly Leadership Workshops after the success of their past exclusive, invite-only sessions. The High Impact Leadership Workshops, once only available to hand selected attendees, have finally been made available to the public. These workshops take place in Phoenix Arizona, but GBDB plans to take them out of the conference room and in to new, more exciting settings in the new year. Apply at https://www.gbdb.vip to attend one of their next workshops. They accept applicants with a high drive for success and desire to influence.

"This is very exciting for GBDB. It has been a great desire of ours to make our training available to everyone that wants to be a truly High-Impact Leader. We have seen many of our attendees implement what they have learned, get results and get rewarded. We can't wait to help others achieve the same. We even have repeat attendees! They tell us there is so much to learn and new information to glean, that they have to come back," replied Maricelle Fabian, COO of GBDB. "We know it will enable so many more individuals in leadership roles to direct their organizations and teams with confidence. They will have the ability to pre-empt their environment, as well as have the agility to change direction and redeploy resources to take advantage of opportunities."

GBDB is expected to offer at least 1 workshop a month, with the intent to offer even more in the coming year. While they are in the final planning stages for all of 2020's workshops, there are still a few seats available for their last 2 workshops of the year. Don't miss your opportunity to attend. Apply today at https://www.gbdb.vip.

