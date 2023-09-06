"So You Think You Can Talent?" HR Tech podcast set to Launch on September 6, 2023

News provided by

Censia

06 Sep, 2023, 09:32 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "So You Think You Can Talent?" podcast is scheduled for its inaugural episode on September 6, 2023. The podcast features a number of high-profile thought leaders from the HR tech space discussing the most important topics in the industry, in particular how AI and data science are transforming the field.

Continue Reading

"So You Think You Can Talent?" promises not just a casual overview but an immersive deep dive into HR tech's latest trends. Each episode grants listeners an exclusive insider's perspective, unveiling the intricacies of today's HR landscape, and most importantly, how to become a leader in the field.

But it's not just about technology. The podcast emphasizes the voices behind these innovations. By inviting some of the most pioneering minds in HR to the show, listeners will get firsthand insights into the groundbreaking methods, tools, and the philosophies guiding them.

"We recognize the transformative power of HR technology in modern enterprises. With 'So You Think You Can Talent?', we aim to bridge the gap between innovation and implementation. We're here to facilitate meaningful conversations, helping professionals navigate and capitalize on the emerging tools and strategies in HR," says Tracey Tink, Chief Customer Success Officer at Censia and co-host of the podcast.

The podcast, which will be available on all major streaming platforms, seeks to cater to a diverse audience, from HR professionals looking to stay updated on the newest trends, to tech enthusiasts eager to grasp the next big thing in HR technology.

For more information, or to join the list of podcast guests, please visit www.soyouthinkyoucantalent.com.

SOURCE Censia

Also from this source

Censia Talent Intelligence launches AI-Powered Executive Search Tool, developed with Industry Leader Monica Bua

Censia Ranks Among Most Innovative Companies in Data Science

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.