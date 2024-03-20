So-Young Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

BEIJING, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- So-Young International Inc. (Nasdaq: SY) ("So-Young" or the "Company"), the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenues were RMB390.6 million ( US$55.0 million [1] ), compared with RMB325.1 million in the corresponding period of 2022, in line with previous guidance.

( ), compared with in the corresponding period of 2022, in line with previous guidance. Net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. was RMB17.5 million ( US$2.5 million ), compared with net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. of RMB31.3 million in the same period of 2022.

( ), compared with net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. of in the same period of 2022. Non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc.[2] was RMB35 .3 million ( US$5 .0 million), compared with non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. of RMB38 .8 million in the same period of 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Operational Highlights

Average mobile MAUs were 2.7 million, compared with 4.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Number of medical service providers subscribing to information services on So-Young's platform was 1,289, compared with 1,489 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Total number of purchasing users through reservation services was 139.0 thousand and the aggregate value of medical aesthetic treatment transactions facilitated by So-Young's platform was RMB470.9 million .

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenues were RMB1,498.0 million ( US$211.0 million ) in the full year 2023, an increase of 19.1% from RMB1,257.9 million in the prior year.

( ) in the full year 2023, an increase of 19.1% from in the prior year. Net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. was RMB21.3 million ( US$3.0 million ) in the full year 2023, compared with a net loss attributable to So-Young International Inc. of RMB65.6 million in the prior year.

( ) in the full year 2023, compared with a net loss attributable to So-Young International Inc. of in the prior year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. was RMB57.6 million ( US$8.1 million ) in the full year 2023, compared with a non-GAAP net loss attributable to So-Young International Inc. of RMB22.2 million in the prior year.

Share Repurchase Program and Special Cash Dividend

In March 2024, the board of directors of the Company authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to an aggregate value of US$25 million of its shares (including in the form of ADS) during the 12-month period beginning from March 22, 2024.

The Company's proposed repurchases may be effected from time to time in the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. The Company's board of directors will review the share repurchase program periodically, and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size. The Company expects to fund the repurchases out of its cash balance.

The board of directors of the Company declared a special cash dividend of US$0.078 per ordinary share, or US$0.06 per ADS, to holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs of record as of the close of business on April 12, 2024, U.S. Eastern Time, payable in U.S. dollars. The ex-dividend date will be April 11, 2024. The payment date is expected to be on or around April 29, 2024. Dividend to be paid to the Company's ADS holders through the depositary bank will be subject to the terms of the deposit agreement. The total amount of cash to be distributed for the dividend is expected to be approximately US$6 million, which will be funded by surplus cash on the Company's balance sheet.

Mr. Xing Jin, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of So-Young, commented, "We are extremely pleased with what we accomplished in 2023. We closed out a difficult year on solid footing with a 20% increase in revenue for the fourth quarter to nearly RMB391 million, in line with our guidance, and regained profitability for the year with net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. of RMB17.5 million. In many ways, 2023 presented an even more challenging situation than the COVID-19 pandemic did. In this context, our financial results for the year are even more impressive and a testament to our resilience and adaptability in the face of evolving consumer behaviors and market practices. Looking back on the past year, we believe our differentiated strategy with a focus on premium services and products for high-tier users was - and will continue to be - key to maintaining stable growth going forward. The model clinic that we set up at our headquarters-focused on light aesthetic procedures-is a good example of this quality focus. Our supply chain business directly compliments this by allowing us to better keep on top of trends and guarantee the quality of our products as we secure additional product certifications. We are confident that these new businesses will become significant contributors to revenue in the coming quarters."

Mr. Hui Zhao, Chief Financial Officer of So-Young, added, "The US$25 million share repurchase program and US$0.06 per ADS special cash dividend reflect our confidence in our future business prospects and commitment to returning capital to shareholders while ensuring that we have the resources necessary to fuel the future growth of our business."

[1] This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise specified, all translations of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts in this press release are made at RMB7.0999 to US$1.00, which was the U.S. dollars middle rate announced by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System of the United States on December 29, 2023. [2] Non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. is defined as net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses attributable to So-Young International Inc. See "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were RMB390.6 million (US$55.0 million), an increase of 20.1% from RMB325.1 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily due to the increase in revenues generated by So-Young Prime and sales of cosmetic injectables.

Information services and other revenues were RMB268.1 million ( US$37.8 million ), an increase of 15.8% from RMB231.5 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in revenues generated by So-Young Prime.

revenues were ( ), an increase of 15.8% from in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in revenues generated by So-Young Prime. Reservation services revenues were RMB20.6 million ( US$2.9 million ), a decrease of 20.7% from RMB26.0 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the operating strategy which gave higher subsidies to end users.

revenues were ( ), a decrease of 20.7% from in the same period of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the operating strategy which gave higher subsidies to end users. Sales of medical products and maintenance services[3] revenues were RMB101.9 million ( US$14 .4 million), an increase of 50.6% from RMB67.7 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to an increase in sales of cosmetic injectables.

Cost of Revenues[4]

Cost of revenues was RMB137.6 million (US$19.4 million), an increase of 56.0% from RMB88.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in costs associated with So-Young Prime and the sales of cosmetic injectables. Cost of revenues included share-based compensation expenses of RMB0.2 million (US$0.0 million), compared with RMB1.0 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

Cost of services and others were RMB94.1 million ( US$13.3 million ), an increase of 73.6% from RMB54.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in costs associated with So-Young Prime.

were ( ), an increase of 73.6% from in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in costs associated with So-Young Prime. Cost of medical products sold and maintenance services were RMB43.6 million ( US$6.1 million ), an increase of 28.1% from RMB34.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in costs associated with the sales of cosmetic injectables.

[3] In the year of 2023, in light of the better monitoring business development of upstream supply chain, the Company grouped the revenue generated from sales of cosmetic injectables and sales of equipment and maintenance services into one line item, which is renamed as sales of medical products and maintenance services. The sale of cosmetic injectables was previously reported in line item of information services and others. The information services and others for prior periods and the year of 2022 have also been retrospectively updated. The amount reclassified from information services and others to sales of medical products and maintenance services are RMB2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and RMB18.3 million for the year of 2022. [4] In the year of 2023, the previous line item cost of revenues was separated into two line items, which are cost of medical products sold and maintenance services and cost of services and others. Cost of medical products sold and maintenance services primarily consists of expenditures relating to medical products and maintenance services, and the remaining cost of revenues is reclassified into cost of services and others. The cost of medical products sold and maintenance services and cost of services and others for prior periods and the year of 2022 have also been retrospectively reclassified.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were RMB257.8 million (US$36.3 million), an increase of 21.3% from RMB212.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB126.2 million ( US$17.8 million ), an increase of 28.3% from RMB98.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in payroll costs and the expenses associated with branding and user acquisition activities. Sales and marketing expenses included share-based compensation expenses of RMB2.8 million ( US$0.4 million ), compared with RMB0.4 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

expenses were ( ), an increase of 28.3% from in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in payroll costs and the expenses associated with branding and user acquisition activities. Sales and marketing expenses included share-based compensation expenses of ( ), compared with in the corresponding period of 2022. General and administrative expenses were RMB86.7 million ( US$12.2 million ), an increase of 18.4% from RMB73.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was due to an increase in payroll costs associated with the expansion of administrative employees to support our business upgrade and new strategic businesses. General and administrative expenses included share-based compensation expenses of RMB13.2 million ( US$1.9 million ), compared with RMB4.3 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

expenses were ( ), an increase of 18.4% from in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was due to an increase in payroll costs associated with the expansion of administrative employees to support our business upgrade and new strategic businesses. General and administrative expenses included share-based compensation expenses of ( ), compared with in the corresponding period of 2022. Research and development expenses were RMB45.0 million ( US$6.3 million ), an increase of 9.6% from RMB41.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in payroll costs. Research and development expenses included share-based compensation expenses of RMB1.6 million ( US$0.2 million ), compared with RMB1.8 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

Income Tax Benefits

Income tax benefits were RMB10.8 million (US$1.5 million), which was primarily due to the impact of additional deduction for research and development expenditures, compared with income tax benefits of RMB2.4 million in the same period of 2022.

Net Income Attributable to So-Young International Inc.

Net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. was RMB17.5 million (US$2.5 million), compared with a net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. of RMB31.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to So-Young International Inc.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc., which excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses attributable to So-Young International Inc., was RMB35.3 million (US$5.0 million), compared with RMB38.8 million non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. in the same period of 2022.

Basic and Diluted Earnings per ADS

Basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB0.18 (US$0.03) and RMB0.18 (US$0.03), respectively, compared with basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB0.29 and RMB0.29, respectively, in the same period of 2022.

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were RMB1,498.0 million (US$211.0 million), an increase of 19.1% from RMB1,257.9 million in fiscal year 2022.

Information services and other revenues were RMB1,063.2 million ( US$149.7 million ), an increase of 22.2% from RMB870.1 million in fiscal year 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in revenues generated by So-Young Prime.

revenues were ( ), an increase of 22.2% from in fiscal year 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in revenues generated by So-Young Prime. Reservation services revenues were RMB101.3 million ( US$14.3 million ), a decrease of 21.3% from RMB128.7 million in fiscal year 2022. The decrease was primarily due to our operating strategy to provide higher subsidies to end users.

revenues were ( ), a decrease of 21.3% from in fiscal year 2022. The decrease was primarily due to our operating strategy to provide higher subsidies to end users. Sales of medical products and maintenance services revenues were RMB333.5 million ( US$47.0 million ), an increase of 28.7% from RMB259.1 million in fiscal year 2022, primarily due to an increase in sales of cosmetic injectables.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues were RMB544.3 million (US$76.7 million), an increase of 38.4% from RMB393.3 million in fiscal year 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in costs associated with So-Young Prime and the sales of cosmetic injectables. In addition, cost of revenues for fiscal year 2023 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB1.8 million (US$0.3 million), compared to RMB8.3 million in fiscal year 2022.

Cost of services and others were RMB385.6 million ( US$54.3 million ), an increase of 52.1% from RMB253.5 million in fiscal year 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in costs associated with So-Young Prime.

were ( ), an increase of 52.1% from in fiscal year 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in costs associated with So-Young Prime. Cost of medical products sold and maintenance services were RMB158.8 million ( US$22.4 million ), an increase of 13.6% from RMB139.8 million in fiscal year 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in costs associated with the sales of cosmetic injectables.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were RMB1,014.7 million (US$142.9 million), an increase of 4.9% from RMB967.4 million in fiscal year 2022.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB520.5 million ( US$73.3 million ), an increase of 10.2% from RMB472.1 million in fiscal year 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in expenses associated with branding and user acquisition activities. Sales and marketing expenses for fiscal year 2023 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB5.7 million ( US$0.8 million ), compared to RMB6.8 million in fiscal year 2022.

expenses were ( ), an increase of 10.2% from in fiscal year 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in expenses associated with branding and user acquisition activities. Sales and marketing expenses for fiscal year 2023 included share-based compensation expenses of ( ), compared to in fiscal year 2022. General and administrative expenses were RMB290.8 million ( US$41.0 million ), an increase of 11.7% from RMB260.2 million in fiscal year 2022. The increase was due to an increase in payroll costs associated with the expansion of administrative employees to support our business upgrade and new strategic businesses. General and administrative expenses for 2023 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB23.6 million ( US$3.3 million ), compared to RMB19.0 million in fiscal year 2022.

expenses were ( ), an increase of 11.7% from in fiscal year 2022. The increase was due to an increase in payroll costs associated with the expansion of administrative employees to support our business upgrade and new strategic businesses. General and administrative expenses for 2023 included share-based compensation expenses of ( ), compared to in fiscal year 2022. Research and development expenses were RMB203.5 million ( US$28.7 million ), a decrease of 13.4% from RMB235.1 million in fiscal year 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to improvements in staff efficiency. Research and development expenses for 2023 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB5.3 million ( US$0.7 million ), compared to RMB9.3 million in fiscal year 2022.

Income Tax Benefits

Income tax benefits were RMB18.1 million (US$2.5 million), which was primarily due to the impact of additional deduction for research and development expenditures, compared with an income tax benefits of RMB21.0 million in fiscal year 2022.

Net Income/(Loss) Attributable to So-Young International Inc.

Net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. was RMB21.3 million (US$3.0 million), compared with a net loss attributable to So-Young International Inc. of RMB65.6 million in fiscal year 2022.

Non-GAAP Net Income/(Loss) Attributable to So-Young International Inc.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc., which excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses attributable to So-Young International Inc., was RMB57.6 million (US$8.1 million), compared with a non-GAAP net loss attributable to So-Young International Inc. of RMB22.2 million in fiscal year 2022.

Basic and Diluted Earnings/(Loss) per ADS

Basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB0.21 (US$0.03) and RMB0.21 (US$0.03), respectively, compared with basic and diluted loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB0.61 and RMB0.61 in fiscal year 2022.

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Term Deposits, Term Deposits and Short-Term Investments

As of December 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and term deposits, term deposits and short-term investments were RMB1,341.6 million (US$189.0 million), compared with RMB1,585.3 million as of December 31, 2022.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2024, So-Young expects total revenues to be between RMB290.0 million (US$40.8 million) and RMB310.0 million (US$43.7 million), representing a 6.5% to 0.0% decrease from the same period in 2023. The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company's preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions, as well as customer demand, which are all subject to change.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, this press release presents non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations and non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to So-Young International Inc. by excluding share-based compensation expenses from income/(loss) from operations and net income/(loss) attributable to So-Young International Inc., respectively. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are important to help investors understand the Company's operating and financial performance, compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and assess the Company's core operating results, as they exclude certain expenses that are not expected to result in cash payments. The use of the above non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and will continue to be incurred in the future. All these are not reflected in the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, but should be considered in the overall evaluation of the Company's results. The Company compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of its share-based compensation expenses in the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is set forth at the end of this release.

Conference Call Information

So-Young's management will hold an earnings conference call on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International: +1-412-902-4272 Mainland China： 4001-201203 US: +1-888-346-8982 Hong Kong: +852-301-84992 Passcode: So-Young International Inc.

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through 23:59 U.S. Eastern Time, March 27, 2024. The dial-in details are:

International: +1-412-317-0088 US: +1-877-344-7529 Passcode: 5107574

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.soyoung.com.

About So-Young International Inc.

So-Young International Inc. (Nasdaq: SY) ("So-Young" or the "Company") is the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry. The Company presents users with reliable information through offering high quality and trustworthy content together with a multitude of social functions on its platform, as well as by curating medical aesthetic service providers that are carefully selected and vetted. Leveraging So-Young's strong brand image, extensive audience reach, trust from its users, highly engaging social community and data insights, the Company is well-positioned to expand both along the medical aesthetic industry value chain and into the massive, fast-growing consumption healthcare service market.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Financial Guidance and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as So-Young's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. So-Young may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about So-Young's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: So-Young's strategies; So-Young's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; So-Young's ability to retain and increase the number of users and medical service providers, and expand its service offerings; competition in the online medical aesthetic service industry; changes in So-Young's revenues, costs or expenditures; Chinese governmental policies and regulations relating to the online medical aesthetic service industry, general economic and business conditions globally and in China; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and So-Young undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

So-Young

Investor Relations

Ms. Vivian Xu

Phone: +86-10-8790-2012

E-mail: [email protected]

Christensen

In China

Ms. Julie Zhu

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: [email protected]

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: [email protected]

SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)



As of

December 31,

December 31,

December 31, 2022 2023 2023

RMB

RMB

US$ Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 694,420

426,119

60,018 Restricted cash and term deposits 14,908

14,695

2,070 Trade receivables 36,006

57,219

8,059 Inventories, net 120,480

118,924

16,750 Receivables from online payment platforms 14,787

23,158

3,262 Amounts due from related parties 33,382

9,212

1,297 Term deposits and short-term investments 875,955

900,823

126,878 Prepayment and other current assets 126,889

171,774

24,194 Total current assets 1,916,827

1,721,924

242,528 Non-current assets:









Long-term investments 227,959

261,016

36,763 Intangible assets 169,280

145,253

20,458 Goodwill 540,693

540,693

76,155 Property and equipment, net 116,184

116,782

16,448 Deferred tax assets 64,739

78,034

10,991 Operating lease right-of-use assets 62,898

118,408

16,677 Other non-current assets 99,293

232,455

32,741 Total non-current assets 1,281,046

1,492,641

210,233 Total assets 3,197,873

3,214,565

452,761











Liabilities









Current liabilities:









Short-term borrowings —

29,825

4,201 Taxes payable 74,580

56,894

8,013 Contract liabilities 110,159

103,374

14,560 Salary and welfare payables 72,532

86,290

12,154 Amounts due to related parties 5,895

388

55 Accrued expenses and other current

liabilities 224,589

233,913

32,945 Operating lease liabilities-current 50,285

29,739

4,189 Total current liabilities 538,040

540,423

76,117 Non-current liabilities:









Operating lease liabilities-non current 20,972

86,210

12,142 Deferred tax liabilities 30,993

25,082

3,533 Other non-current liabilities —

1,536

216 Total non-current liabilities 51,965

112,828

15,891 Total liabilities 590,005

653,251

92,008

SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Continued)

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)





Shareholders' equity:











Treasury stock (232,835)

(358,453)

(50,487)

Class A Ordinary shares (US$0.0005 par value; 750,000,000

shares authorized as of December 31, 2022 and December

31, 2023; 73,065,987 and 68,843,320 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2022, 73,688,044 and

63,422,436 shares issued and outstanding as of December

31, 2023, respectively) 236

238

34

Class B Ordinary shares (US$ 0.0005 par value; 20,000,000

shares authorized as of December 31, 2022 and December

31, 2023; 12,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2023) 37

37

5

Additional paid-in capital 3,043,971

3,080,433

433,870

Statutory reserves 29,027

33,855

4,768

Accumulated deficit (346,618)

(330,166)

(46,503)

Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,107

18,185

2,561

Total So-Young International Inc. shareholders' equity 2,497,925

2,444,129

344,248

Non-controlling interests 109,943

117,185

16,505

Total shareholders' equity 2,607,868

2,561,314

360,753

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 3,197,873

3,214,565

452,761



SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Fiscal Year Ended

December

31, 2022

December

31, 2023

December

31, 2023

December

31, 2022

December

31, 2023

December

31, 2023



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$



























Revenues:























Information services and others 231,517

268,078

37,758

870,140

1,063,178

149,745

Reservation services 25,966

20,589

2,900

128,668

101,313

14,270

Sales of medical products and maintenance services 67,663

101,899

14,352

259,066

333,538

46,978

Total revenues 325,146

390,566

55,010

1,257,874

1,498,029

210,993

Cost of revenues:























Cost of services and others (54,203)

(94,079)

(13,251)

(253,531)

(385,582)

(54,308)

Cost of medical products sold and maintenance services (33,999)

(43,555)

(6,135)

(139,761)

(158,754)

(22,360)

Total cost of revenues (88,202)

(137,634)

(19,386)

(393,292)

(544,336)

(76,668)

Gross profit 236,944

252,932

35,624

864,582

953,693

134,325

Operating expenses:























Sales and marketing expenses (98,358)

(126,175)

(17,771)

(472,092)

(520,451)

(73,304)

General and administrative expenses (73,175)

(86,668)

(12,207)

(260,208)

(290,765)

(40,953)

Research and development expenses (41,066)

(44,993)

(6,337)

(235,087)

(203,524)

(28,666)

Total operating expenses (212,599)

(257,836)

(36,315)

(967,387)

(1,014,740)

(142,923)

Income/(loss) from operations 24,345

(4,904)

(691)

(102,805)

(61,047)

(8,598)

Other income/(expenses):























Investment income, net 267

1,135

160

4,264

12,004

1,691

Interest income 10,276

10,820

1,524

28,883

48,843

6,879

Exchange gains/(losses) 23

389

55

(492)

(662)

(93)

Impairment of long-term investment -

(444)

(63)

(7,945)

(444)

(63)

Share of losses of equity method investee (6,215)

(2,031)

(286)

(17,223)

(12,723)

(1,792)

Others, net 646

3,424

482

8,246

21,898

3,084

Income/(loss) before tax 29,342

8,389

1,181

(87,072)

7,869

1,108

Income tax benefits 2,423

10,835

1,526

20,965

18,075

2,546

Net income/(loss) 31,765

19,224

2,707

(66,107)

25,944

3,654

Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (492)

(1,723)

(243)

553

(4,664)

(657)

Net income/(loss) attributable to So-Young International Inc. 31,273

17,501

2,464

(65,554)

21,280

2,997



SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Continued) (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Fiscal Year Ended

December

31, 2022

December

31, 2023

December

31, 2023

December

31, 2022

December

31, 2023

December

31, 2023

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$























Net earnings/(loss) per ordinary share





















Net earnings/(loss) per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholder - basic 0.38

0.23

0.03

(0.79)

0.27

0.04 Net earnings/(loss) per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholder -

diluted 0.38

0.23

0.03

(0.79)

0.27

0.04 Net earnings/(loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders - basic (13

ADS represents 10 Class A ordinary shares) 0.29

0.18

0.03

(0.61)

0.21

0.03 Net earnings/(loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders - diluted (13

ADS represents 10 Class A ordinary shares) 0.29

0.18

0.03

(0.61)

0.21

0.03 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing earnings/(loss)

per share, basic* 82,925,288

76,584,151

76,584,151

82,665,269

77,646,899

77,646,899 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing earnings/(loss)

per share, diluted* 83,083,826

77,011,890

77,011,890

82,665,269

78,054,950

78,054,950























Share-based compensation expenses included in:





















Cost of revenues (979)

(165)

(23)

(8,282)

(1,800)

(254) Sales and marketing expenses (439)

(2,830)

(399)

(6,781)

(5,680)

(800) General and administrative expenses (4,337)

(13,190)

(1,858)

(19,021)

(23,590)

(3,323) Research and development expenses (1,754)

(1,615)

(227)

(9,252)

(5,251)

(740) * Both Class A and Class B ordinary shares are included in the calculation of the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding, basic and diluted.

SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Fiscal Year Ended

December

31, 2022

December

31, 2023

December

31, 2023

December

31, 2022

December

31, 2023

December

31, 2023



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$



























GAAP income/(loss) from operations 24,345

(4,904)

(691)

(102,805)

(61,047)

(8,598)

Add back: Share-based compensation expenses 7,509

17,800

2,507

43,336

36,321

5,117

Non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations 31,854

12,896

1,816

(59,469)

(24,726)

(3,481)





















































GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to So-Young International Inc. 31,273

17,501

2,464

(65,554)

21,280

2,997

Add back: Share-based compensation expenses 7,509

17,800

2,507

43,336

36,321

5,117

Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to So-Young International Inc. 38,782

35,301

4,971

(22,218)

57,601

8,114



SOURCE So-Young International Inc.