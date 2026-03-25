So-Young Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

BEIJING, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- So-Young International Inc. (Nasdaq: SY) ("So-Young" or the "Company"), the leading aesthetic treatment platform in China connecting consumers with online services and offline treatments, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Total revenues were RMB460.7 million (US$65.9 million [1] ), compared with RMB369.2 million in the corresponding period of 2024. The aesthetic treatment services revenues were RMB248.1 million (US$35.5 million), compared with RMB81.3 million in the corresponding period of 2024, exceeding the high end of guidance.

), compared with RMB369.2 million in the corresponding period of 2024. The aesthetic treatment services revenues were RMB248.1 million (US$35.5 million), compared with RMB81.3 million in the corresponding period of 2024, exceeding the high end of guidance. Net loss attributable to So-Young International Inc. was RMB108.8 million (US$15.6 million), compared with net loss attributable to So-Young International Inc. of RMB607.6 million in the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to So-Young International Inc.[2] was RMB93.4 million (US$13.2 million), compared with non-GAAP net loss attributable to So-Young International Inc. of RMB53.2 million in the same period of 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Operational Highlights

The number of verified treatment visits to the branded aesthetic centers for the quarter reached over 125,000, compared with approximately 45,000 in the same period of 2024. The number of verified aesthetic treatments performed surpassed 289,400, compared with approximately 107,900 in the same period of 2024.

The number of active users, defined as those who visited branded aesthetic centers at least once during the 12-month period ended on December 31, 2025, exceeded 171,000, compared with approximately 52,700 users during the corresponding period in 2024.

The number of core members grew by over 14,500 during the quarter, representing an approximately 39% sequential increase. Both the revenue contribution from core members to aesthetic treatment services and their quarterly repurchase rate exceeded 80%.

As of December 31, 2025, So-Young had 49 fully operational branded aesthetic centers (48 directly-operated, 1 franchised) across fifteen major cities: Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Chengdu, Wuhan, Chongqing, Ningbo, Changsha, Tianjin, Xi'an, Suzhou, Hefei and Kunming. Among them, 25 centers achieved profitability* in the fourth quarter. In addition, 39 centers generated positive quarterly operating cash flow* in the fourth quarter. The following table shows the revenues generated by So-Young aesthetic centers, categorized by their phase of development:

[1] This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise specified, all translations of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts in this press release are made at RMB6.9931 to US$1.00, which was the U.S. dollars middle rate announced by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System of the United States on December 31, 2025. [2] Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to So-Young International Inc. is defined as net income/(loss) attributable to So-Young International Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets attributable to So-Young International Inc., impairment of long-term investment attributable to So-Young International Inc., allowance for credit loss from loans to investees attributable to So-Young International Inc., gain/(loss) on disposal of long-term investment and fair value change of long-term investment attributable to So-Young International Inc., and tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. See "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

Phase** (Operating

duration) Number of

Centers Revenue

(RMB) Average Revenue per

Center (RMB) Average Center Age

(Month) Ramp-up (0-3 months) 13 16,598,000 1,277,000 1.2 Growth (4-12 months) 19 88,955,000 4,682,000 7.1 Maturity (over 12 months) 17 142,523,000 8,384,000 17.8

* Center-level profitability measures whether an individual aesthetic center achieved positive profit in a given period. It is calculated by deducting consumable materials costs, personnel costs, center rental expenses, center depreciation expenses, and other center-level operating costs from the company's self-operated store revenues, before allocation of any back-office or mid-office expenses. Quarterly operating cash flow refers to total cash collected from orders less center-level operating payments in a given period, and excluding operating expense payments made by back-office or mid-office departments during the same period. Center-level profitability and quarterly operating cash flow are metrics derived from the Company's internal management accounts, which have not been audited. ** For the purposes of this table, "Phase" refers to the length of time since commencement of actual operations rather than the legal establishment or registration date of a branded aesthetic center. In cases where a center has been relocated, merged, or its team and customer base transferred to another location, the operating duration of the branded aesthetic center is calculated from the commencement date of the predecessor center's operations. Periods during which a center is temporarily closed and not conducting external operations (e.g., due to renovation or other suspensions of business) are excluded from the calculation of operating duration. Branded aesthetic centers that have been converted to other uses or are no longer within the reporting scope are excluded from the statistics.

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Total revenues were RMB1,523.4 million (US$217.8 million) in fiscal year 2025, compared with RMB1,466.7 million in the prior year.

Net loss attributable to So-Young International Inc. was RMB242.3 million (US$34.6 million) in fiscal year 2025, compared with a net loss attributable to So-Young International Inc. of RMB589.5 million in the prior year.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to So-Young International Inc. was RMB217.1 million (US$31.0 million) in fiscal year 2025, compared with a non-GAAP net loss attributable to So-Young International Inc. of RMB4.7 million in the prior year.

Extension of Share Repurchase Program

The share repurchase program, initially approved on March 18, 2024, authorizing the repurchase of up to US$25 million in ADSs or ordinary shares, has been extended for an additional 12-month period through March 31, 2027. In 2024 and 2025, the Company repurchased approximately 4.8 million ADSs. All other terms remain unchanged.

Mr. Xing Jin, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of So-Young, commented, "In the fourth quarter, our aesthetic center business maintained its strong momentum, solidifying its role as a core growth engine for the Group. We have retained our position as China's leading light medical aesthetics chain by scale, which serves as a clear validation of our business model's strength and sustainability. Looking ahead, we will pursue steady store expansion while prioritizing operational excellence and industry-leading standards. Through strategic alliances with upstream manufacturers and a commitment to genuine product traceability, we are building competitive advantages rooted in both unit economics and trust. We are confident that this disciplined approach will drive sustainable value for our shareholders."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were RMB460.7 million (US$65.9 million), an increase of 24.8% from RMB369.2 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to business expansion of the branded aesthetic centers.

Aesthetic treatment services revenues were RMB248.1 million (US$35.5 million), an increase of 205.3% from RMB81.3 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the business expansion of the branded aesthetic centers.

revenues were RMB248.1 million (US$35.5 million), an increase of 205.3% from RMB81.3 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the business expansion of the branded aesthetic centers. Information and reservation services [3] revenues were RMB125.7 million (US$18.0 million), a decrease of 26.8% from RMB171.6 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the number of medical service providers subscribing to information services on So-Young's platform.

revenues were RMB125.7 million (US$18.0 million), a decrease of 26.8% from RMB171.6 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the number of medical service providers subscribing to information services on So-Young's platform. Sales of medical products and maintenance services revenues were RMB69.3 million (US$9.9 million), a decrease of 19.9% from RMB86.4 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to a decrease in the order volume for medical equipment.

revenues were RMB69.3 million (US$9.9 million), a decrease of 19.9% from RMB86.4 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to a decrease in the order volume for medical equipment. Other services revenues were RMB17.7 million (US$2.5 million), a decrease of 40.7% from RMB29.9 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to a decrease in revenues from So-Young Prime.

[3] Since the second quarter of 2025, in light of the better monitoring business development of branded aesthetic centers, the previous line item information, reservation services and others was separated into two line items, which are information and reservation services and other services. The revenue generated from information and reservation services and other services for the fourth quarter of 2024 have also been retrospectively updated. The amount reclassified from previous line item information, reservation services and others to information and reservation services is RMB171.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was RMB255.9 million (US$36.6 million), an increase of 67.2% from RMB153.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to business expansion of the branded aesthetic centers.

Cost of aesthetic treatment services was RMB189.0 million (US$27.0 million), an increase of 189.9% from RMB65.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the business expansion of the branded aesthetic centers.

was RMB189.0 million (US$27.0 million), an increase of 189.9% from RMB65.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the business expansion of the branded aesthetic centers. Cost of information and reservation services [4] was RMB10.1 million (US$1.4 million), a decrease of 50.6% from RMB20.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease was in line with the decrease in revenue generated from information and reservation services.

was RMB10.1 million (US$1.4 million), a decrease of 50.6% from RMB20.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease was in line with the decrease in revenue generated from information and reservation services. Cost of medical products sold and maintenance services was RMB41.6 million (US$5.9 million), a decrease of 4.0% from RMB43.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in costs associated with the sales of medical equipment.

was RMB41.6 million (US$5.9 million), a decrease of 4.0% from RMB43.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in costs associated with the sales of medical equipment. Cost of other services was RMB15.3 million (US$2.2 million), a decrease of 36.7% from RMB24.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in costs associated with So-Young Prime.

[4] Since the second quarter of 2025, the previous line item cost of information, reservation services and others was separated into two line items, which are cost of information and reservation services and cost of other services. Cost of information and reservation services primarily consists of expenditures relating to operation of platform business, and the remaining cost of information, reservation services and others is reclassified into cost of other services. The cost of information and reservation services and cost of other services for the fourth quarter of 2024 have also been retrospectively reclassified.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were RMB327.7 million (US$46.9 million), a decrease of 59.8% from RMB815.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB168.7 million (US$24.1 million), an increase of 25.8% from RMB134.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in expenses associated with branding and user acquisition activities for the branded aesthetic centers.

expenses were RMB168.7 million (US$24.1 million), an increase of 25.8% from RMB134.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in expenses associated with branding and user acquisition activities for the branded aesthetic centers. General and administrative expenses were RMB101.9 million (US$14.6 million), an increase of 3.5% from RMB98.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the business expansion of the branded aesthetic centers.

expenses were RMB101.9 million (US$14.6 million), an increase of 3.5% from RMB98.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the business expansion of the branded aesthetic centers. Research and development expenses were RMB37.4 million (US$5.4 million), a decrease of 12.4% from RMB42.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to improvements in staff efficiency.

expenses were RMB37.4 million (US$5.4 million), a decrease of 12.4% from RMB42.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to improvements in staff efficiency. Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets was RMB19.7 million (US$2.8 million) in this quarter, representing the amount by which the carrying amount of certain asset exceeds their fair value, based on an annual long-lived assets impairment assessment. Impairment of goodwill was RMB540.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Income Tax Benefits/(Expenses)

Income tax benefits were RMB0.6 million (US$0.1 million), compared with income tax expenses of RMB2.1 million in the same period of 2024.

Net Loss Attributable to So-Young International Inc.

Net loss attributable to So-Young International Inc. was RMB108.8 million (US$15.6 million), compared with a net loss attributable to So-Young International Inc. of RMB607.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP Net Loss Attributable to So-Young International Inc.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to So-Young International Inc., which excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets attributable to So-Young International Inc., impairment of long-term investment attributable to So-Young International Inc., allowance for credit loss from loans to investees attributable to So-Young International Inc., gain/(loss) on disposal of long-term investment and fair value change of long-term investment attributable to So-Young International Inc., and tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments, was RMB93.4 million (US$13.2 million), compared with RMB53.2 million non-GAAP net loss attributable to So-Young International Inc. in the same period of 2024.

Basic and Diluted Loss per ADS

Basic and diluted loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB1.08 (US$0.15) and RMB1.08 (US$0.15), respectively, compared with basic and diluted loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB5.92 and RMB5.92, respectively, in the same period of 2024.

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were RMB1,523.4 million (US$217.8 million), an increase of 3.9% from RMB1,466.7 million in fiscal year 2024.

Aesthetic treatment services revenues were RMB674.9 million (US$96.5 million), an increase of 298.7% from RMB169.3 million in fiscal year 2024. The increase was primarily due to the business expansion of the branded aesthetic centers.

revenues were RMB674.9 million (US$96.5 million), an increase of 298.7% from RMB169.3 million in fiscal year 2024. The increase was primarily due to the business expansion of the branded aesthetic centers. Information and reservation services revenues were RMB499.7 million (US$71.5 million), a decrease of 32.2% from RMB736.6 million in fiscal year 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the number of medical service providers subscribing to information services on So-Young's platform.

revenues were RMB499.7 million (US$71.5 million), a decrease of 32.2% from RMB736.6 million in fiscal year 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the number of medical service providers subscribing to information services on So-Young's platform. Sales of medical products and maintenance services revenues were RMB267.8 million (US$38.3 million), a decrease of 27.2% from RMB368.0 million in fiscal year 2024, primarily due to a decrease in sales of medical equipment.

revenues were RMB267.8 million (US$38.3 million), a decrease of 27.2% from RMB368.0 million in fiscal year 2024, primarily due to a decrease in sales of medical equipment. Other services revenues were RMB81.0 million (US$11.6 million), a decrease of 58.0% from RMB192.8 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to a decrease in revenues from So-Young Prime.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was RMB795.7 million (US$113.8 million), an increase of 40.2% from RMB567.6 million in fiscal year 2024. The increase was primarily due to the business expansion of the branded aesthetic centers.

Cost of aesthetic treatment services was RMB518.7 million (US$74.2 million), an increase of 294.2% from RMB131.6 million in fiscal year 2024. The increase was primarily due to the business expansion of the branded aesthetic centers.

was RMB518.7 million (US$74.2 million), an increase of 294.2% from RMB131.6 million in fiscal year 2024. The increase was primarily due to the business expansion of the branded aesthetic centers. Cost of information and reservation services was RMB63.0 million (US$9.0 million), a decrease of 41.1% from RMB107.0 million in fiscal year 2024. The decrease was in line with the decrease in revenue generated from information and reservation services.

was RMB63.0 million (US$9.0 million), a decrease of 41.1% from RMB107.0 million in fiscal year 2024. The decrease was in line with the decrease in revenue generated from information and reservation services. Cost of medical products sold and maintenance services was RMB147.1 million (US$21.0 million), a decrease of 19.7% from RMB183.2 million in fiscal year 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in costs associated with the sales of medical equipment.

was RMB147.1 million (US$21.0 million), a decrease of 19.7% from RMB183.2 million in fiscal year 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in costs associated with the sales of medical equipment. Cost of other services was RMB66.9 million (US$9.6 million), a decrease of 54.1% from RMB145.9 million in fiscal year of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in costs associated with So-Young Prime.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were RMB1,013.9 million (US$145.0 million), a decrease of 33.5% from RMB1,523.6 million in fiscal year 2024.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB528.6 million (US$75.6 million), an increase of 6.9% from RMB494.5 million in fiscal year 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in expenses associated with branding and user acquisition activities for the branded aesthetic centers.

expenses were RMB528.6 million (US$75.6 million), an increase of 6.9% from RMB494.5 million in fiscal year 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in expenses associated with branding and user acquisition activities for the branded aesthetic centers. General and administrative expenses were RMB328.5 million (US$47.0 million), an increase of 1.4% from RMB324.1 million in fiscal year 2024. The increase was primarily due to the business expansion of the branded aesthetic centers.

expenses were RMB328.5 million (US$47.0 million), an increase of 1.4% from RMB324.1 million in fiscal year 2024. The increase was primarily due to the business expansion of the branded aesthetic centers. Research and development expenses were RMB137.0 million (US$19.6 million), a decrease of 17.0% from RMB165.0 million in fiscal year 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to improvements in staff efficiency.

expenses were RMB137.0 million (US$19.6 million), a decrease of 17.0% from RMB165.0 million in fiscal year 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to improvements in staff efficiency. Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets was RMB19.7 million (US$2.8 million) in this year, representing the amount by which the carrying amount of certain asset exceeds their fair value, based on an annual long-lived assets impairment assessment. Impairment of goodwill was RMB540.0 million in fiscal year 2024.

Income Tax (Expenses)/Benefits

Income tax expenses were RMB0.8 million (US$0.1 million), compared with an income tax benefits of RMB0.9 million in fiscal year 2024.

Net Loss Attributable to So-Young International Inc.

Net loss attributable to So-Young International Inc. was RMB242.3 million (US$34.6 million), compared with a net loss attributable to So-Young International Inc. of RMB589.5 million in fiscal year 2024.

Non-GAAP Net Loss Attributable to So-Young International Inc.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to So-Young International Inc., which excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets attributable to So-Young International Inc., impairment of long-term investment attributable to So-Young International Inc., allowance for credit loss from loans to investees attributable to So-Young International Inc., gain/(loss) on disposal of long-term investment and fair value change of long-term investment attributable to So-Young International Inc., and tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments, was RMB217.1 million (US$31.0 million), compared with a non-GAAP net loss attributable to So-Young International Inc. of RMB4.7 million in fiscal year 2024.

Basic and Diluted Loss per ADS

Basic and diluted loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB2.39 (US$0.34) and RMB2.39 (US$0.34), respectively, compared with basic and diluted loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB5.72 and RMB5.72 in fiscal year 2024.

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Term Deposits, Term Deposits and Short-Term Investments

As of December 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and term deposits, term deposits and short-term investments were RMB936.4 million (US$133.9 million), compared with RMB1,253.2 million as of December 31, 2024, primarily due to an increase of investment in branded aesthetic centers.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2026, So-Young expects aesthetic treatment services revenues to be between RMB268.0 million (US$38.3 million) and RMB278.0 million (US$39.8 million), representing a 171.2% to 181.3% increase from the same period in 2025. The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company's preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions, as well as customer demand, which are all subject to change.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, this press release presents non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations and non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to So-Young International Inc. by excluding share-based compensation expenses and impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets from income/(loss) from operations, and excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets, impairment of long-term investment, allowance for credit loss from loans to investees, gain/(loss) on disposal of long-term investment and fair value change of long-term investment and tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments from net income/(loss) attributable to So-Young International Inc., respectively. Starting from the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company newly included impairment of long-term investment, allowance for credit loss from loans to investees, gain/(loss) on disposal of long-term investment and fair value change of long-term investment and tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments as additional adjustments in its non-GAAP financial measures, which may result in differences from previously disclosed non-GAAP figures.

The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are important to help investors understand the Company's operating and financial performance, compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and assess the Company's core operating results, as they exclude certain expenses (i) that are not expected to result in cash payments or (ii) that are non-recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results and business outlook. The use of the above non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. Share-based compensation expenses, the impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets, impairment of long-term investment and allowance for credit loss from loans to investees are non-cash in nature. Gain/(loss) on disposal of long-term investment and fair value change of long-term investment are non-recurring in nature. And, in substance, both impairment of long-term investment and allowance for credit loss from loans to investees are impairment of investment. All these are not reflected in the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, but should be considered in the overall evaluation of the Company's results. The Company compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of its share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets, impairment of long-term investment, allowance for credit loss from loans to investees, gain/(loss) on disposal of long-term investment and fair value change of long-term investment and tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments in the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is set forth at the end of this release.

Conference Call Information

So-Young's management will hold an earnings conference call on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International: +1-412-902-4272 Mainland China: 4001-201203 US: +1-888-346-8982 Hong Kong: +852-800-905-945 Passcode: So Young

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through 23:59 U.S. Eastern Time, April 1, 2026. The dial-in details are:

International: +1-412-317-0088 US: +1-855-669-9658 Passcode: 5232304

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.soyoung.com.

About So-Young International Inc.

So-Young International Inc. (Nasdaq: SY) ("So-Young" or the "Company") is the leading aesthetic treatment platform in China connecting consumers with online services and offline treatments. The Company provides access to aesthetic treatments through its online platform and branded aesthetic centers, offering curated treatment information, facilitating online reservations, delivering high-quality treatments, and developing, producing and distributing optoelectronic medical equipment and injectable products. With its strong brand recognition, digital reach, affordable treatments and efficient supply chain, So-Young is well-positioned to serve its audience over the long term and grow along the medical aesthetic value chain.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Financial Guidance and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as So-Young's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. So-Young may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about So-Young's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: So-Young's strategies; So-Young's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; So-Young's ability to retain and increase the number of users and medical service providers, and expand its service offerings; competition in the online medical aesthetic service industry; changes in So-Young's revenues, costs or expenditures; Chinese governmental policies and regulations relating to the online medical aesthetic service industry, general economic and business conditions globally and in China; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and So-Young undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

So-Young

Investor Relations

Ms. Mona Qiao

Phone: +86-10-8790-2012

E-mail: [email protected]

Christensen

Ms. Charlie Chi

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: [email protected]

SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)



As of

December 31,

December 31,

December 31, 2024 2025 2025

RMB

RMB

US$ Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 587,749

418,213

59,804 Restricted cash and term deposits 66,367

64,683

9,250 Trade receivables 98,774

51,532

7,369 Inventories 151,754

233,389

33,374 Receivables from online payment platforms 24,255

16,296

2,330 Amounts due from related parties 1,218

774

111 Term deposits and short-term investments 599,041

453,472

64,846 Prepayment and other current assets 195,202

246,237

35,211 Total current assets 1,724,360

1,484,596

212,295 Non-current assets:









Long-term investments 280,281

274,753

39,289 Intangible assets 126,615

144,097

20,606 Goodwill 684

684

98 Property and equipment, net 155,352

293,560

41,979 Deferred tax assets 84,950

69,313

9,912 Operating lease right-of-use assets 162,764

251,635

35,983 Other non-current assets 200,152

130,998

18,732 Total non-current assets 1,010,798

1,165,040

166,599 Total assets 2,735,158

2,649,636

378,894











Liabilities









Current liabilities:









Short-term borrowings 69,771

39,814

5,693 Taxes payable 61,862

43,461

6,215 Contract liabilities 76,579

65,948

9,430 Salary and welfare payables 111,396

130,170

18,614 Amounts due to related parties 477

618

88 Accrued expenses and other current

liabilities 265,216

427,507

61,134 Operating lease liabilities-current 44,905

76,536

10,945 Total current liabilities 630,206

784,054

112,119 Non-current liabilities:









Operating lease liabilities-non current 125,200

183,364

26,221 Deferred tax liabilities 19,758

10,615

1,518 Other non-current liabilities 1,264

2,783

398 Total non-current liabilities 146,222

196,762

28,137 Total liabilities 776,428

980,816

140,256 Shareholders' equity:









Treasury stock (376,690)

(391,944)

(56,047) Class A ordinary shares (US$0.0005 par value; 750,000,000

shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and December

31, 2025; 77,897,969 and 65,659,510 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2024, 79,016,808 and

65,089,482 shares issued and outstanding as of December

31, 2025, respectively) 253

257

37 Class B ordinary shares (US$ 0.0005 par value; 20,000,000

shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and December

31, 2025; 12,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2025) 37

37

5 Additional paid-in capital 3,069,799

3,059,764

437,540 Statutory reserves 40,552

46,448

6,642 Accumulated deficit (926,390)

(1,174,587)

(167,964) Accumulated other comprehensive income 31,560

13,340

1,908











Total So-Young International Inc. shareholders' equity 1,839,121

1,553,315

222,121 Non-controlling interests 119,609

115,505

16,517 Total shareholders' equity 1,958,730

1,668,820

238,638











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 2,735,158

2,649,636

378,894

SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Fiscal Year Ended

December

31, 2024

December

31, 2025

December

31, 2025

December

31, 2024

December

31, 2025

December

31, 2025

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$























Revenues:





















Aesthetic treatment services 81,267

248,076

35,474

169,263

674,903

96,510 Information and reservation services 171,624

125,675

17,971

736,607

499,685

71,454 Sales of medical products and maintenance services 86,432

69,257

9,904

367,980

267,839

38,300 Other services 29,888

17,714

2,533

192,848

80,983

11,580























Total revenues 369,211

460,722

65,882

1,466,698

1,523,410

217,844 Cost of revenues:





















Cost of aesthetic treatment services (65,208)

(189,017)

(27,029)

(131,580)

(518,749)

(74,180) Cost of information and reservation services (20,384)

(10,071)

(1,440)

(106,958)

(62,970)

(9,005) Cost of medical products sold and maintenance services (43,325)

(41,595)

(5,948)

(183,164)

(147,110)

(21,036) Cost of other services (24,134)

(15,265)

(2,183)

(145,883)

(66,894)

(9,566) Total cost of revenues (153,051)

(255,948)

(36,600)

(567,585)

(795,723)

(113,787) Gross profit 216,160

204,774

29,282

899,113

727,687

104,057 Operating expenses:





















Sales and marketing expenses (134,045)

(168,678)

(24,121)

(494,493)

(528,591)

(75,588) General and administrative expenses (98,420)

(101,893)

(14,571)

(324,073)

(328,523)

(46,978) Research and development expenses (42,753)

(37,436)

(5,353)

(165,030)

(137,040)

(19,596) Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets (540,009)

(19,710)

(2,818)

(540,009)

(19,710)

(2,818) Total operating expenses (815,227)

(327,717)

(46,863)

(1,523,605)

(1,013,864)

(144,980) Loss from operations (599,067)

(122,943)

(17,581)

(624,492)

(286,177)

(40,923) Other income/(expenses):





















Investment income, net 7,623

773

111

11,020

1,738

249 Interest income, net 8,237

3,453

494

46,507

23,556

3,368 Exchange (losses)/gains (763)

2,929

419

112

5,948

851 Impairment of long-term investment (7,350)

—

—

(7,350)

—

— Share of losses of equity method investee (3,413)

(616)

(88)

(15,015)

(4,076)

(583) Others, net (11,103)

1,670

238

1,131

12,902

1,845 Loss before tax (605,836)

(114,734)

(16,407)

(588,087)

(246,109)

(35,193) Income tax (expenses)/benefits (2,126)

619

89

905

(796)

(114) Net loss (607,962)

(114,115)

(16,318)

(587,182)

(246,905)

(35,307) Net loss/(income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 386

5,266

753

(2,345)

4,604

658 Net loss attributable to So-Young International Inc. (607,576)

(108,849)

(15,565)

(589,527)

(242,301)

(34,649)

SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Continued) (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Fiscal Year Ended

December

31, 2024

December

31, 2025

December

31, 2025

December

31, 2024

December

31, 2025

December

31, 2025

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$























Net loss per ordinary share





















Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholder - basic (7.70)

(1.40)

(0.20)

(7.43)

(3.11)

(0.44) Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholder - diluted (7.70)

(1.40)

(0.20)

(7.43)

(3.11)

(0.44) Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders - basic (13 ADS

represents 10 Class A ordinary shares) (5.92)

(1.08)

(0.15)

(5.72)

(2.39)

(0.34) Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders - diluted (13 ADS

represents 10 Class A ordinary shares) (5.92)

(1.08)

(0.15)

(5.72)

(2.39)

(0.34) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing loss per share,

basic* 78,905,617

77,593,230

77,593,230

79,384,454

77,863,698

77,863,698 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing loss per share,

diluted* 78,905,617

77,593,230

77,593,230

79,384,454

77,863,698

77,863,698























Share-based compensation expenses included in:





















Cost of revenues (34)

4

1

(289)

(185)

(26) Sales and marketing expenses (239)

30

4

(659)

(835)

(119) General and administrative expenses (1,731)

771

110

(29,527)

(7,118)

(1,018) Research and development expenses (211)

66

9

(2,180)

(780)

(112)

* Both Class A and Class B ordinary shares are included in the calculation of the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding, basic and diluted.

SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Fiscal Year Ended

December

31, 2024

December

31, 2025

December

31, 2025

December

31, 2024

December

31, 2025

December

31, 2025



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$



























GAAP loss from operations (599,067)

(122,943)

(17,581)

(624,492)

(286,177)

(40,923)

Add back: Share-based compensation expenses 2,215

(871)

(124)

32,655

8,918

1,275

Add back: Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets 540,009

19,710

2,818

540,009

19,710

2,818

Non-GAAP loss from operations (56,843)

(104,104)

(14,887)

(51,828)

(257,549)

(36,830)





















































GAAP net loss attributable to So-Young International Inc. (607,576)

(108,849)

(15,565)

(589,527)

(242,301)

(34,649)

Add back: Share-based compensation expenses 2,215

(871)

(124)

32,655

8,918

1,275

Add back: Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets attributable to So-

Young International Inc. 540,009

18,782

2,818

540,009

18,782

2,686

Add back: Impairment of long-term investment attributable to So-Young

International Inc. 7,350

—

—

7,350

—

—

Add back: Allowance for credit loss from loans to investees attributable to So-

Young International Inc. 13,843

—

—

13,843

—

—

Reversal: Gain on disposal of long-term investment and fair value change of

long-term investment attributable to So-Young International Inc. (7,791)

—

—

(7,791)

—

—

Reversal: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments (1) (1,276)

(2,483)

(355)

(1,276)

(2,483)

(355)

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to So-Young International Inc. (53,226)

(93,421)

(13,226)

(4,737)

(217,084)

(31,043)



(1) To adjust the income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments, which is primarily related to allowance for credit loss from loans to investees, gain/(loss) on disposal of long-term investment, fair value change of long-term investment and impairment of long-lived assets. Other non-GAAP adjustment items have no tax effect, because full valuation allowances were provided for related deferred tax assets as it is more-likely-than-not they will not be realized.

SOURCE So-Young International Inc.