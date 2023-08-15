So-Young to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 21, 2023

So-Young International Inc.

BEIJING, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) ("So-Young" or the "Company"), the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, before U.S. markets open on August 21, 2023.

So-Young's management will hold an earnings conference call on Monday, August 21, 2023, at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International:   +1-412-902-4272
China：           4001-201203
US:                  +1-888-346-8982
Hong Kong：   +852-301-84992
Passcode:        So-Young International Inc.

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through 23:59 U.S. Eastern Time, August 28, 2023. The dial-in details are:

International:   +1-412-317-0088
US:                  +1-877-344-7529
Passcode:       2864127

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.soyoung.com.

About So-Young

So-Young is the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry. The Company presents users with reliable information through offering high quality and trustworthy content together with a multitude of social functions on its platform, as well as by curating medical aesthetic service providers that are carefully selected and vetted. Leveraging So-Young's strong brand image, extensive audience reach, trust from its users, highly engaging social community and data insights, the Company is well-positioned to expand both along the medical aesthetic industry value chain and into the massive, fast-growing consumption healthcare service market.

For more information, please contact:

So-Young

Investor Relations
Ms. Vivian Xu
Phone: +86-10-8790-2012
E-mail: [email protected]

Christensen

In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: [email protected] 

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: [email protected] 

