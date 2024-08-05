So-Young to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 23, 2024

News provided by

So-Young International Inc.

Aug 05, 2024, 05:00 ET

BEIJING, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) ("So-Young" or the "Company"), the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, before U.S. markets open on August 23, 2024.

So-Young's management will hold an earnings conference call on Friday, August 23, 2024, at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International:    

+1-412-902-4272

China:  

4001-201203

US:   

+1-888-346-8982

Hong Kong: 

+852-301-84992

Passcode:                   

So-Young International Inc.

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through 23:59 U.S. Eastern Time, August 30, 2024. The dial-in details are:

International:                 

+1-412-317-0088

US:    

+1-877-344-7529

Passcode: 

3725692

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.soyoung.com.

About So-Young International Inc.

So-Young International Inc. (Nasdaq: SY) is the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry. The Company presents users with reliable information through offering high quality and trustworthy content together with a multitude of social functions on its platform, as well as by curating medical aesthetic service providers that are carefully selected and vetted. Leveraging So-Young's strong brand image, extensive audience reach, trust from its users, highly engaging social community and data insights, the Company is well-positioned to expand both along the medical aesthetic industry value chain and into the massive, fast-growing consumption healthcare service market.

For more information, please contact:

So-Young

Investor Relations
Ms. Mona Qiao
Phone: +86-10-8790-2012
E-mail: [email protected]

Christensen

In China
Ms. Dee Wang
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: [email protected] 

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: [email protected] 

SOURCE So-Young International Inc.

Also from this source

So-Young Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

So-Young International Inc. (Nasdaq: SY) ("So-Young" or the "Company"), the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers,...

So-Young to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 28, 2024

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) ("So-Young" or the "Company"), the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics