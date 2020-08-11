So Yummy TV Launches in 40 Million Homes Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Media announced today that So Yummy, their deliciously delectable mouthwatering food brand, is coming to television in 40 million homes across the U.S. as So Yummy TV.

Available to watch now on platforms including DirecTV, XUMO, Sling, Xfinity, and others, So Yummy TV is unlike any other food-focused channel on the air today, featuring 24 hours of non-stop, original food programming ranging from short-form snackable back to back content, to culture-based adventure shows. Through a cross-platform experience, fans can access the content they crave wherever they are, at any time of the day. And unlike other brands that simply took social media content and put it on TV, So Yummy TV offers curated long-form content that resonates with its extremely engaged millennial audience, offering the content the brand's fans have come to know and love, with the quality they expect in an at-home viewing experience.

"With So Yummy TV, we are coming back home to TV," says Sharon Rechter, President of First Media, So Yummy TV's parent company. "We are lunching So Yummy TV because our 160 Million fans want an even deeper dive into great food content. We are taking our learnings from the decade of operating BabyFirst, a successful TV channel in over 60 million homes, and combining it with the deep knowledge gleaned from our viral social food brand to offer a food channel in a way that has never been done before - both for viewers and for brands."

Having built a significant audience of over 160 million fans, 1.5 billion video views, and an average of 79 million views per post, First Media and So Yummy has been delivering chart-topping digital results for brands five years in a row. Now, in a highly-saturated marketplace, So Yummy TV will differentiate itself by offering brand partners, in addition to traditional commercial media, the opportunity to fully integrate into the content it produces. And have a true and meaningful 360 approach with long form and short form content on social media and on TV. Advertisers can reach their target audiences whenever and wherever through a completely native ad experience. This provides So Yummy TV's partners the ability to truly connect with their audience , with a unique solution that seamlessly integrates into So Yummy programming online and on air, bringing the benefit of successful digital integrations to the TV screen that breaks down the fourth wall and engages with the audience in a truly organic way.

"Food content is universally appealing, and something that our viewers naturally gravitate toward," said Stefan Van Engen, SVP of content partnerships and programming at XUMO. "So Yummy brings a wealth of engaging content to home chefs and food lovers alike, and without a doubt, will be a popular addition to our service."

So Yummy TV's original programming offerings include:

Hot Mess Express: A non-chef tries to cook a restaurant-level dish, with verbal assistance from a pro chef. The dish has to be ready by the time a delivery driver arrives with the same dish from a restaurant. Will our "Hot Mess" beat the restaurant?

We invite you into the kitchens of the world's streets, markets, and alleyways. Join us on a journey following street food around the world. Top 10 -- Out of the hundreds of recipes and hacks, this show brings you the best of everything.

-- Out of the hundreds of recipes and hacks, this show brings you the best of everything. Top Down Challenge-- Watch as So Yummy super-fans compete at re-creating a recipe from memory! Under pressure, judges watching, which fan will win the Top Down Challenge?

First Media's lifestyle-focused brands inspire women every day to reimagine the ordinary to extraordinary. The multi-platform portfolio of entertainment and lifehacking brands including BabyFirst TV, Blossom, and Blusher reach more than 160 million fans on cable, digital, and out-of-home each month. The company's data-informed creative studio boasts some of the most-shared and watched original and branded video content online today. Connecting with a highly-engaged millennial audience, First Media provides creative content solutions for its brand partners across food, lifestyle, DIY, home decor, beauty, children's programming and parenting tips. For more information, visit First.Media .

