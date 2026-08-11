Soaak Technologies Featured in Athletech News' Technology + Innovation Outlook Report, Highlighting the Future of the Wearables Industry

Soaak advances the next evolution of wearable technology by transforming biometric data into personalized, real-time interventions.

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Soaak Technologies, a health technology company combining sound frequency technology and wearable data insights, has been featured in Athletech News' Technology + Innovation Outlook Report, which explores the technologies redefining the fitness, wellness and human performance industries in 2026 and beyond.

Soaak advances the next evolution of wearable technology by transforming biometric data into personalized, real-time interventions.

Athletech News provides industry coverage and analysis on the trends, technologies and innovations shaping the future of human optimization, sleep, stress and overall health. Its report, "What's Next in the Wearables Race," explores how the industry is evolving beyond passive health tracking toward solutions that enable users to take meaningful action based on their body's data.

Wearables have transformed health tracking by providing insights into sleep, recovery, stress, readiness, and other physiological markers. The next evolution of the industry is moving beyond measurement to deliver personalized actions based on this information.

Soaak is pioneering the intervention layer for wearables, a technology framework designed to integrate seamlessly with existing wearable ecosystems, including Apple, Garmin, OURA, Fitbit, and WHOOP. The Soaak platform analyzes wearable data and delivers individualized sound frequency protocols designed to help users optimize their mental and physical state in real time.

"Wearables have become powerful tools for understanding the body, but the next opportunity is helping people act on that information," said Henry Penix, CEO of Soaak. "Soaak was built to bridge that gap by turning wearable insights into personalized interventions that support human performance, recovery and overall wellness."

Soaak is advancing a new category of health technology focused on transforming biometric data into actionable insights by combining proprietary sound frequency technology, AI and wearable integrations. The platform supports applications ranging from sleep optimization and stress management to enhanced human performance across consumer, enterprise, government and military sectors.

For more information, visit www.soaak.com.

Media Contact

Kiley Long

About Soaak Technologies:

With over 80 million minutes of use in 190 countries, Soaak Technologies serves military, enterprise, and government partners with non-invasive sound frequency compositions to improve sleep, reduce stress, and enhance human performance. Through its mobile and web apps, Soaak combines proprietary digital frequency compositions and AI to turn physiological and psychological data received from any wearable into actionable, real-time solutions. Soaak continues to expand its ecosystem of wearable integrations into 2026 and beyond.

SOURCE Soaak Technologies