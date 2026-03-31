WHOOP and Soaak Technologies Enhance Physiological Metrics

Soaak's direct API integration with WHOOP creates a closed-loop system that automatically responds to real-time physiological data.

TULSA, Okla., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Soaak Technologies, developer of the award-winning human performance app, announces a direct API integration with WHOOP, the human performance company. The integration adds WHOOP to Soaak's expanding ecosystem of wearable connections and enables Soaak members to receive real-time physiological data from WHOOP devices for its Find My Frequency™ feature.

Soaak’s expanding ecosystem of wearable connections now includes WHOOP.

The WHOOP user base includes elite athletes, military personnel, and performance-driven individuals who rely on psychological and physiological monitoring to understand and manage their mental and physical states. This audience maps directly to the core mission of Soaak, which provides passive, science-backed sound frequency compositions for human performance and optimization.

Through the Soaak-WHOOP integration, Soaak accesses the physiological data collected by WHOOP, including heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), and sleep data, to deliver real-time sound frequency compositions tailored to the individual's needs. The result is a closed-loop system that gathers, analyzes, and delivers personalized solutions to the user.

HOW IT WORKS:

Measure: The WHOOP device captures physiological metrics including heart rate, HRV, and sleep data.

The WHOOP device captures physiological metrics including heart rate, HRV, and sleep data. Analyze: Soaak pulls the data in real time, analyzes patterns in sleep performance, stress load, and recovery status to identify the user's current physiological state.

Soaak pulls the data in real time, analyzes patterns in sleep performance, stress load, and recovery status to identify the user's current physiological state. Respond: Soaak automatically delivers a personalized sound frequency protocol calibrated to the user's immediate needs, to support recovery, sleep performance, and stress resilience.

Soaak automatically delivers a personalized sound frequency protocol calibrated to the user's immediate needs, to support recovery, sleep performance, and stress resilience. Repeat: WHOOP then monitors the results, completing the closed-loop system. Users see measurable real-time shifts in their metrics, and the cycle repeats, increasing optimization with each repetition.

Unlike conventional modalities that rely on user-reported inputs or one-size-fits-all programming, Soaak's integration with WHOOP creates a closed-loop optimization system – where real-time physiological data continuously informs and adjusts to meet each individual's needs.

"WHOOP has created a robust healthspan-centric monitoring platform, and their users' needs align perfectly with our services," said Henry Penix, CEO of Soaak Technologies. "Our direct API integration means we're not working from estimates or self-reported data, we're reading what the body is actually doing and responding in kind."

The WHOOP integration expands Soaak's wearable ecosystem, further reinforcing the company's position as a global leader in physiological-data-driven closed-loop technologies.

Availability: The WHOOP integration is available now to Soaak members. Visit www.soaak.com or contact [email protected].

About Soaak

With over 70 million minutes of use in 190 countries, Soaak serves military, enterprise, and government partners with non-invasive sound frequency compositions to improve sleep, reduce stress, and enhance human performance. Through its mobile and web apps, Soaak combines proprietary digital frequencies and AI to turn physiological and psychological data received from wearables into actionable, real-time solutions.

SOURCE Soaak Technologies