Soaak Technologies Optimizes Wellbeing and Performance with Garmin Integration

Garmin joins the Soaak wearables ecosystem, enabling access to physiological data in an AI-enabled closed-loop system for optimal performance and recovery.

TULSA, Okla., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Soaak Technologies, developer of the award-winning human performance app, announced a collaboration with Garmin to integrate the Garmin Health API, marking a major milestone in Soaak's expanding wearable application ecosystem.

CLOSED-LOOP SYSTEM:

Soaak's integration with Garmin operates as a true AI-enabled human performance feedback loop that continuously measures, interprets, responds, and repeats.

Garmin joins the Soaak wearables ecosystem, enabling direct access to physiological data in an AI-enabled closed-loop system for optimal performance and recovery.

Measures: Garmin devices capture biometric data, including heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), and sleep data in real time.

Interprets: Soaak analyzes the data in real-time to assess the individual's current physiological state.

Responds: Soaak generates a personalized sound-based protocol to optimize readiness, recovery, stress resilience, and sleep performance.

Repeats: As Garmin captures new data, Soaak reanalyzes, creating a continuous human performance feedback loop tailored to each individual's real-time needs.

"Garmin has built one of the most trusted wearable ecosystems, and their users are the type of high-performing individuals Soaak serves," said Henry Penix, CEO of Soaak Technologies. "This allows us to optimize high performers, translating their wearable data into actionable real-time human performance protocols."

"We are building the most connected platform available for professionals to improve their performance, stress management and resilience," Penix added. "Garmin users now have access to a system that listens to their body and responds in real time. This is the future of human performance optimization."

This integration joins Soaak's growing ecosystem of wearable connections, further establishing the company's position as a leader and trusted modality in human performance.

Availability: The Garmin integration is available now to Soaak members.

About Soaak

Soaak Technologies is building the AI optimization layer for human performance, transforming wearable biometrics from leading partners including ŌURA, WHOOP, and Garmin into personalized interventions that support stress resilience, sleep, recovery, and readiness. With more than 80 million minutes of use across 190 countries, Soaak combines biometric intelligence, adaptive sound-based protocols, and outcome feedback loops to help consumers, employers, and high-performance organizations, such as athletes, first responders, and the Department of War, move beyond tracking health data to actively optimizing their performance. For more information, email our media team, connect with us on LinkedIn, or visit us online at soaak.com.

About Garmin Health

Garmin Health empowers innovative third-party digital health solutions with the Garmin Health Ecosystem, comprised of the Garmin product portfolio and its data integration services. By leveraging the Garmin Health API and SDKs, organizations can receive real-time or existing biometric data – with customizable levels of granularity – in accordance with their specific privacy policies. Garmin Health is a globally focused division of technology leader Garmin, collaborating with entities in areas like healthcare, research, employee benefits, insurance, fitness and defense. For more information, email our media team, connect with us on LinkedIn or visit us online at garmin.com/health.

SOURCE Soaak Technologies