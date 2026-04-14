Soaak Technologies Launches Performance Optimization Sound Frequency Composition for the Central Nervous System

TULSA, Okla., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Soaak Technologies, developer of the award-winning human performance optimization app, announces the release of a new sound frequency composition, Central Nervous System Reset (CNSR). This proprietary composition is engineered to help move the body out of a chronic stress cycle and into restoration and homeostasis for peak performance.

Soaak Technologies launches a new sound frequency composition, Central Nervous System Reset (CNSR). This proprietary composition is engineered to help move the body out of a chronic stress cycle and into restoration and homeostasis for peak performance.

CNSR is the latest addition to the growing library of clinically created sound frequency compositions offered by Soaak, and represents the company's most direct application of sound science for nervous system recovery.

Resetting the Body's Stress Command Center

The central nervous system governs the body's stress response, regulating everything from heart rate and cortisol output to sleep architecture and emotional regulation. When the body's sympathetic nervous system is chronically activated, stuck in "fight or flight" mode, the nervous system loses its ability to fully recover between demands. While acute stress responses are essential for peak performance, prolonged activation impairs recovery and cognition.

CNSR was created specifically to address this gap. The composition is designed to promote parasympathetic activation, supporting recovery and repair functions, and to facilitate the kind of deep reset the body requires.

"Central nervous system regulation is key to optimized performance," said Henry Penix, CEO of Soaak Technologies. "Our work with the military and other peak performers led us to develop the CNSR to help regulate the nervous system, improve recovery, and enhance cognitive and physical output at the highest levels."

Measured and Trusted Across High-Performance Environments

The recent integrations with Oura Ring, Whoop, and Garmin Health allow users to measure biometric changes after using the CNSR sound-frequency composition. The more the closed loop system is used (reading biometrics from the wearable, analyzing the data, providing the frequency protocol, and measuring biometric changes in the body) the more it learns your body, and the more effective it becomes.

Availability: CNSR is available now exclusively within the Soaak App (www.soaak.com), accessible on iOS and Android.

Within the app, CNSR is described as – Central Nervous System Reset: Designed to restore the body's core regulatory systems. Supports: stress relief, nervous system balance, deep relaxation, and overall recovery and optimization.

About Soaak

With over 70 million minutes of use in 190 countries, Soaak serves military, enterprise, and government partners with non-invasive sound frequency compositions to improve sleep, reduce stress, and enhance human performance. Through its mobile and web apps, Soaak combines proprietary digital frequencies and AI to turn physiological and psychological data received from wearables into actionable, real-time solutions.

SOURCE Soaak