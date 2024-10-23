Soaak Technologies Selected to Present at the U.S. Air Force "Air Mobility Command" Fall Industry Preview Event on October 30th, 2024

Soaak's Groundbreaking Therapeutic Sound Frequency Compositions to Be Showcased as a Solution to Enhance Operational Wellness within the U.S. Air Force's Air Mobility Command

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Soaak Technologies, Inc. ( https://www.soaak.com/ ), a health-tech company renowned for its clinically proven sound frequency composition therapies, has been selected to present at the upcoming U.S. Air Force "Air Mobility Command" (AMC) Fall Industry Preview Event on October 30, 2024. This prestigious event positions Soaak among 130 innovative companies selected to present key solutions aimed at addressing operational wellness gaps within the U.S. Air Force's AMC.

Air Mobility Command (AMC) is one of the most essential major commands of the U.S. Air Force, responsible for providing rapid global air mobility. This includes the transport of personnel, equipment, and supplies to critical locations worldwide, ensuring that both combat and humanitarian missions can be effectively executed. The command oversees strategic airlift, air refueling, and aeromedical evacuation, all critical to maintaining military readiness and supporting global operations. Due to its pivotal role, addressing wellness gaps in AMC personnel is crucial for maintaining the command's high levels of operational performance and mission success.

During the event, Soaak Technologies will showcase their transformative app to AMC leadership. Their presentation will explore the science behind sound frequencies and how this revolutionary technology can assist AMC personnel in achieving long-term success by improving overall well-being. Specific sound frequencies can reduce stress, alleviate anxiety, and improve sleep quality, all of which are key to enhancing both psychological and physiological readiness for military operations.

"This year's panels will focus exclusively on solutions that address gaps identified during the Spring Industry Preview 2024 (Agility at the GAMMS/AMT/CR force-level)," said representatives of Air Mobility Command. "Similar to last year, industry partners will be placed on specific panels aligned with relevant gaps/solutions, with dedicated time slots for presenting solutions."

"Soaak is honored to be selected for this prestigious opportunity with the U.S. Air Force's Air Mobility Command. This event marks an important milestone not only for Soaak but for the broader recognition of Sound Frequency Therapy as a cutting-edge wellness solution," states Henry Penix, CEO and Chairman of Soaak Technologies . "We are committed to providing innovative technologies that enhance the resilience and well-being of service members, and this presentation is a significant step towards demonstrating the effectiveness of our solutions in supporting the overall readiness and performance of AMC personnel."

Soaak Technologies is no stranger to collaboration with the U.S. Air Force, as a two-time recipient of U.S. Air Force Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contracts. Their proven understanding of how to support and enhance the psychological and physiological performance of U.S. Air Force personnel will be instrumental in providing effective solutions that foster readiness and resilience. Soaak's sound frequency compositions are backed by clinical research and have been tailored to meet the unique needs of service members.

Soaak Technologies is a health-tech company using advanced technologies to reduce stress, enhance focus, improve sleep, and boost energy. Originating from a holistic health clinic specializing in sound therapy, Soaak has delivered over 31 million minutes of digital services globally through the Soaak App, reaching users in 156 countries.

Available via the website , iOS , and Google Play , and Alexa , these compositions—designed by a team of esteemed medical doctors, holistic practitioners, and seasoned therapists—have been proven to be effective holistic therapy methods. The sound frequency composition app is available to the general public for download and use with a 7-day free trial and subscription costs starting at $4.99 per month.

The Soaak Mobile App's sound frequency library includes compositions for:

Anxiety

Sleep

Stress Relief

Focus

Mental Clarity

Cardiovascular Health

Digestion Support

Headache & Migraine Support

Memory Support

Mood Boost

Self-Confidence

And 20 more wellness areas

In addition to the mobile app, Soaak Technologies operates the Soaak Clinic in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which is renowned for its comprehensive offerings such as qEEG Brain Mapping, Neurofeedback, Functional Medicine, and Talk Therapy.

For more information on Soaak Technologies, their sound frequency app or to interview one of their experts, please email [email protected] or call 1.877.841.7244.

