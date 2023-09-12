Soak in Georgia's History and Natural Beauty on a Pedal Pub Ride

With three locations now open, tours highlight what makes Georgia special

SAVANNAH, Ga. and AUGUSTA, Ga. and COLUMBUS, Ga., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From the Spanish moss-draped tree canopies of Savannah to the James Brown statue and mural in Augusta to the world's largest urban whitewater rafting area in Columbus, Georgia is full of beautiful and historic landmarks that can be explored on Pedal Pub's party bikes.

In Augusta, newly-opened tours allow riders to explore the Riverwalk. Routes begin and end at the brand new OutSyde Bar and Patio.

"People usually don't want the fun to end after the ride," said Augusta co-owner Syderist Manuel. "We opened OutSyde to give people a really unique eat, drink and pedal experience."

In Savannah, the business has been locally owned and operated for more than 10 years, with routes weaving through 18th-century historical monuments and buildings.

"Every stop allows riders to see history and visit local bars," said Savannah owner and managing director Marshall Young. "Savannah allows riders to grab a to-go drink to enjoy their surroundings and bring it back onto the bike."

Columbus Pedal Pub riders get immersed in authentic local experiences while circling the Chattahoochee River. This new location opened with a vision: give people the best view of downtown's Riverwalk while highlighting the city's amazing food and drinks.

"Columbus is a former mill town and our party bikes are the most unique and interactive way to explore," said Columbus owner Antwane Darby. "We combine outdoor activity, sightseeing, historic events, culture, food and drink in a 2-hour tour."

Started in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Pedal Pub has more than 60 locations across North America. For more information and booking, visit pedalpub.com/locations/ . You can follow Pedal Pub Augusta on Facebook and Instagram , Pedal Pub Savannah on Facebook and Instagram and Pedal Pub Columbus on Instagram .

About Pedal Pub:

Pedal Pub was founded in 2007. As a leader in the experiential tourism industry, Pedal Pub provides guests with a uniquely fun, social and exciting two-hour experience. The brand has over 60 licensed and franchised locations open and operating throughout the United States and Canada. Learn more about the brand, locations and booking a tour at pedalpubpartybikes.com and visit pedalpub.com/franchising/ to find out more about franchise ownership.

