Soak up the Rays Naturally this Summer with New Mineral Sun Care Line from dōTERRA

dōTERRA's complete sun delivery system includes multiple SPF formats and a soothing after sun spray. The brand's sunscreens are mineral-based so they don't absorb into skin. Instead, the non-nano zinc oxide in the products creates a barrier on the skin that reflects UV rays acting as a physical blocker. The line features safe, natural and effective ingredients and CPTG® essential oils. Plus, all products are vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, reef-safe and free from parabens, phthalates, oxybenzone and synthetic fragrances.

The complete sun care line includes:

According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) , skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States. Fortunately, regular use of sunscreen can help limit the negative effects of sun exposure. dōTERRA sun is UVA and UVB broad-spectrum protective so you can enjoy your time in the sun this summer and protect your skin all year long.

"Wearing sunscreen is a vital preventive health care habit that should be maintained all year long," said Dr. Amy Wolthoff, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and member of dōTERRA's Science & Medical Education Committee. "The new sun care products from dōTERRA ensure you are protected from damaging UVA and UVB rays while nourishing your skin with safe, natural ingredients including vitamin E and antioxidant rich botanicals like evodia, grapeseed oil, and CPTG® essential oils."

To learn more about dōTERRA sun or to purchase, visit: https://www.doterra.com/US/en/pl/sun-care .

About dōTERRA

dōTERRA International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the global aromatherapy and essential oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures, and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over 10 million Wellness Advocates and customers. Through industry-leading, responsible sourcing practices, dōTERRA maintains the highest levels of quality, purity, and sustainability, partnering with local growers around the world through Cō-Impact Sourcing®. The dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation®, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, offers resources and tools to global sourcing communities and charitable organizations supporting self-reliance, healthcare, education, sanitation, and the fight against human trafficking. Through the life-enhancing benefits of essential oils, dōTERRA is changing the world one drop, one person, one community at a time. Like and follow on Facebook and Instagram and learn more at www.doterra.com .

